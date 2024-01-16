Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

MYNORTHWEST NEWS

Supreme Court declines to hear challenge against WA capital gains tax

Jan 16, 2024, 2:21 PM | Updated: 2:31 pm

supreme court capital gains...

FILE - The U.S. Supreme Court is seen, Nov. 15, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib, File)

L.B. Gilbert's Profile Picture

BY L.B. GILBERT


MyNorthwest Content Editor

On Tuesday, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that they would not take up the appeal case regarding the constitutionality of the Washington state’s capital gains tax.

The law creating the capital gains tax, SB 5096, was signed in 2021 by Gov. Jay Inslee and went into effect in Jan. 2022, before it was stopped by a lawsuit. The legislation created a 7% tax on the sale or exchange of capital assets above $250,000.

More news: Capital gains tax brings in $330M more than expected for state budget

Opponents quickly filed court cases to try and fight the constitutionality of the tax, arguing that it was a tax on income and a violation of the state’s constitution that requires all taxes be “uniform upon the same class of property.” A Douglas County Superior Court judge ruled in opposition, saying that since the tax was not applied to gains below $250,000, it was not being applied uniformly.

“It violates the uniformity requirement by imposing a 7% tax on an individual’s long-term capital gains exceeding $250,000, but imposing zero tax on capital gains below that $250,000 threshold,” Douglas County Superior Court Judge Brian Huber’s ruling reads.

The challenge made its way up to the Washington State Supreme Court where, in a 7-2 ruling, the judges decided that the tax was constitutional.

“Because the capital gains tax is an excise tax under Washington law, it is not subject to the uniformity and levy requirements of Article VII. We further hold the capital gains tax is consistent with our state constitution’s privileges and immunities clause and the federal dormant commerce clause,” the court’s ruling said. “We, therefore, reject the Plaintiffs’ facial challenge to the capital gains tax and remand to the trial court for further proceedings consistent with this opinion.”

More news: ‘Courts are not supposed to be policymaking’ in capital gains tax

Washington brought in $327 million more in revenue than originally forecast, according to estimates released by the Washington State Economic and Revenue Forecast Council.

The Office of Financial Management credited the additional money coming in from the new capital gains tax. Now, the office predicts the state will have $66 billion for the 2023-2025 budget. The council also increased the Near General Fund forecast for the following biennium (2025-27) by about $147 million, with total expected revenues of nearly $70.5 billion, according to The Office of Financial Management.

This is not the last chance to remove the tax, with a conservative group, Let’s Go Washington, organizing a ballot initiative to repeal the tax via a statewide referendum.

MyNorthwest News

(KIRO 7)...

KIRO 7 News Staff

Kitsap judge declines hearing challenging Trump’s eligibility for Washington ballot

A Kitsap County judge opted not to hear a challenge to Donald Trump’s eligibility for the Washington state presidential primary ballot on Tuesday.

2 hours ago

plane crash auburn...

L.B. Gilbert

Plane crashes on road in Auburn, pilot survives with minor injuries

A small plane made a crash landing on Auburn Way in North Auburn Tuesday morning, miraculously avoiding serious injury.

2 hours ago

covid-19 ppp...

Frank Sumrall

Former Seattle resident found guilty of fraud worth $500k

McClellon was living in Seattle when he submitted fraudulent documents to obtain $500,000 in loans from three financial institutions in May and June 2020.

2 hours ago

seattle city council seat...

Frank Sumrall

Seattle City Council identifies eight finalists for open citywide seat

The eight finalists are: Juan J. Cotto, Neha Nariya, Mark Solomon, Vivian Song, Steven Strand, Mari Sugiyama, Linh Thai and Tanya Woo.

2 hours ago

FILE - A number of 5-mg pills of Oxycodone are displayed on June 17, 2019. Data released Tuesday, S...

Associated Press

As opioids devastate tribes in WA, tribes push for added funding

Tribal leaders in Washington state are urging lawmakers there to pass a bill that would send millions of dollars in funding to tribal nations to help them stem a dramatic rise in opioid overdose deaths.

3 hours ago

Sound Transit security...

Micki Gamez

Major schedule disruption for Link light rail riders

Brace yourself -- another Sound Transit disruption kicks off next month in order to do maintenance on the 1 Line.

3 hours ago

Supreme Court declines to hear challenge against WA capital gains tax