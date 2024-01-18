Close
Video shows armed robbery of postal worker in Edmonds

Jan 18, 2024, 11:21 AM | Updated: 11:55 am

Edmonds police released surveillance video of an armed robbery of a mail carrier on Tuesday.

The incident happened in the Perrinville neighborhood in the 7200 block of 179th Street Southwest.

According to police spokesperson Josh McClure, as reported by MyEdmondsNews, no shots were fired and there were no injuries.

The video showed a black Nissan sedan blocking the mail truck, with the driver getting out and pointing a handgun at the mail carrier. Police said that the gunman demanded keys to mailboxes of apartment and condo complexes on his route.

More on mail trucks: Puget Sound-area mail carriers are being targeted with violence

The suspect is described as a Black male approximately 23 years old and 5 feet, 10 inches tall. He weighs roughly 150 pounds with five-inch-long tight dreadlocks.

The gunman is on the loose and police are continuing the search. The U.S. Postal Inspector is investigating the crime.

The Post Office recommends that customers sign up for Informed Delivery so they can keep watch over their mail deliveries.

