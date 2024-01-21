Close
MYNORTHWEST NEWS

Kidnapped infant found dead in Kah Tai Park after police arrest father

Jan 21, 2024, 10:16 AM

BY KIRO 7 NEWS STAFF


PORT TOWNSEND, Wash. — Port Townsend police say they have found a dead infant in the area of Kah Tai Park after he was kidnapped by his father.

Police say infant was less than one month old when he was kidnapped by 37-year-old Jordan T. Sorensen on Friday afternoon.

“After an extensive manhunt that began yesterday afternoon and continued through the night, officers located and arrested the infant’s father,” said a spokesperson.

Officials say Sorensen was originally wanted for questioning relating to kidnapping, criminal mistreatment, and reckless endangerment. They say Sorensen was unable to provide the “basic necessities of life for the child.”

After being arrested, Sorensen first refused to talk with police. However, he eventually led officers inside the park where officials say he might have been hiding.

Officers eventually found the dead infant.

“Officers and deputies are working to process the scene and the cause of death is under investigation,” said a spokesperson. “There is no threat to the public.”

Kidnapped infant found dead in Kah Tai Park after police arrest father