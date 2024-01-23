Sen. Patty Murray endorses Bob Ferguson for Wash. governor

Washington Democratic U.S. Sen. Patty Murray has officially endorsed Bob Ferguson for governor Monday, citing his support for more reproductive rights and worker protections as major reasons.

Ferguson has been Washington’s Attorney General since 2013, serving three terms.

“As attorney general, Bob wins big victories for Washington families,” Murray said. “He cares about people — standing up for reproductive rights, worker protections and communities harmed by the opioid crisis. I look forward to more big wins for our state when he is elected governor.”

Ferguson has been endorsed by more than 250 current and former elected officials, including current Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, former Washington Gov. Chris Gregoire and Sen. Maria Cantwell, Murray’s statement notes. His endorsements remain varied and diverse with support from nearly 50 labor organizations representing more than 400,000 Washington-based workers alongside Planned Parenthood Alliance Advocates, Pro-Choice Washington, Washington Conservation Action and 10 Native American tribes. He’s the only candidate in the race to be endorsed by a local Democratic party organization, reproductive rights organization, environmental organization and a tribe, the statement adds.

“I am honored to receive Murray’s endorsement,” Ferguson said in response to the endorsement. “She is a true champion for the people of Washington, a dedicated public servant, and I am incredibly fortunate to have her in my corner. I look forward to continuing to work with Senator Murray in the fight for reproductive freedom, affordable healthcare and protecting our democracy.”

Recent poll shows more support for Ferguson

A Crosscut/Elway poll of over 400 registered Washington voters published earlier this month found 37% of voters either intend to or could vote for Bob Ferguson to be governor this fall while 31% of respondents said they would not consider voting for him.

The poll reported 31% of voters either intend to or could vote for Republican Dave Reichert, a former congressman and King County sheriff, to be governor. Meanwhile, 38% of respondents said they would not consider voting for him.

Democratic State Sen. Mark Mullet from Issaquah, who was endorsed by the Secretary of State Steve Hobbs and the State Association of Police and Sheriffs, came in at 23% total. Republican Semi Bird garnered 14%.

According to the poll, only 24% of voters have a candidate they intended to vote for, while 71% named at least one they “will not vote for.” (A PDF of the detailed poll results can be viewed here.)

The gubernatorial election is by far the most expensive political election in Washington, according to the Public Disclosure Commission. Total expenditures total have surpassed $5 million among the candidates, with only one other election surpassing $2 million — the race for attorney general.

Ferguson has raised more than $5.6 million from 47,000 contributions. Reichert has raised $1.4 million, Mullet has raised $1 million and Bird has raised slightly more than $300,000.