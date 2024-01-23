Seattle resident charged with stalking Taylor Swift in New York

A 33-year-old man from Seattle was arrested Monday after allegedly “acting erratically” near Taylor Swift’s home in New York City.

David Crowe was charged with two counts of harassment and stalking each.

“Officers were approached by multiple complainants who pointed out an emotionally disturbed male acting erratically at the location,” the New York Police Department relayed in a prepared statement. “Once officers observed the male harassing multiple complainants, they took him to custody without further incidents; no injuries were reported.”

Swift was not at the home at the time of Crowe’s harassment, as she was watching the Kansas City Chiefs play the Buffalo Bills last weekend in Buffalo. Swift and Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce entered a high-profile relationship last year.

Swift has been a target of stalking for years, including numerous people approaching her homes or even trying to break inside. In 2018, Roger Alvarado from Florida attempted to break into her New York home using a shovel. Two months later, Alvarado successfully broke in, according to CNN. He used her shower and slept in her bed once he broke in. He was arrested and served nine months in jail.

Alvarado broke into Swift’s home again following his release from prison. He was given a two to four-year prison sentence when he was captured again.

In 2020, Eric Swarbrick from Texas was imprisoned for 30 months after he sent threatening letters to Swift’s former record label. In 2022, Morgan Mank from Virginia drunkenly crashed his car into her New York building and attempted to gain entry.

Mitchell Taebel from Indiana was arrested last year after sending Swift a series of threatening messages and appearing outside her Nashville home in 2023. He was charged with stalking, intimidation, invasion of privacy and harassment. The following month, Kimberly Meyer was arrested outside her Rhode Island home, having previously been warned to stay away from it. Additionally, Swift filed a protection order against Joshua Christian from Brooklyn after he visited her homes in New York and Tennessee.

Swift talked with Elle Magazine all the way back in 2019 about the toll of her recent stalking incidents.

“My fear of violence has continued into my personal life. I carry QuikClot army-grade bandage dressing, which is for gunshot or stab wounds,” Swift told the magazine. “Websites and tabloids have taken it upon themselves to post every home address I’ve ever had online. You get enough stalkers trying to break into your house and you kind of start prepping for bad things. Every day I try to remind myself of the good in the world, the love I’ve witnessed and the faith I have in humanity. We have to live bravely in order to truly feel alive, and that means not being ruled by our greatest fears.”