Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

MYNORTHWEST NEWS

Renton detectives investigating cases of stalking with Apple AirTags

Jan 22, 2024, 5:46 PM

airtag...

A key ring containing an AirTag attached to a rucksack inside an Apple Store. (Photo: James D. Morgan/Getty Images)

(Photo: James D. Morgan/Getty Images)

Kate Stone's Profile Picture

BY KATE STONE


KIRO Newsradio Reporter

Detectives with the Renton Police Department are investigating two recent stalking cases involving Apple AirTags.

Now they’re warning the community to be on alert.

In both cases, someone illegally attached an AirTag to the victims’ cars, allegedly attempting to keep track of their movements.

“One case involves a domestic disturbance, where they were involved in a rollover. Two people were involved in a relationship, and the AirTag was attached to the vehicle, and it was discovered by the victim,” Renton Police spokesperson Meeghan Black said. “The other one was an employment situation where a company had attached an AirTag to a vehicle in order to track a former employee.”

More on crime in the state: Last known remains of Green River Killer case ID’d

She said one of these cases is still under investigation, while the suspect in the other case had stalking charges referred to the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office (KCPAO).

The AirTag, which can be purchased for $29 or in a four-pack for $99, has become a popular item since its 2021 release, helping users pinpoint the locations of a wide variety of pieces of lost property. But security experts said there has also been a rise in the use of physical trackers for stalking. Two women sued Apple in 2022 in Northern California federal court after discovering their locations were being tracked following relationships, according to court documents. (A PDF of those documents can be viewed here.)

Tech tips to thwart unwanted tracking

Apple and Google have teamed up to thwart unwanted tracking through the Bluetooth devices.

For Apple, turning on location services or Find My iPhone will usually send an alert to a phone to notify the user there’s an AirTag moving with that person. It will also emit a sound, allowing users to find it more easily. Apple Support has provided detailed information on their site.

‘Serial killers voting’: Argument over prisoner rights bill gets intense in Olympia

Android users can download the Tracker Detect app. Samsung — which sells the most Android smartphones worldwide — and Google have also worked on combating secret surveillance from tracking products like the AirTag such as Tile, Chipolo and Pebblebee.

Those who find an unwanted AirTag, it can be fully disabled by removing the battery. This is done by twisting counterclockwise on the back of the tracker.

The Renton Police Department said anyone who finds an unwanted tracker should call local law enforcement immediately.

You can read more of Kate Stone’s stories here. Follow Kate on X, formerly known as Twitter, or email her here.

MyNorthwest News

hogtying...

Matt Markovich

Bill proposes statewide ban on police from hogtying suspects

One official estimated that about two-thirds of the 276 law enforcement agencies in the state have policies prohibiting the use of hogties.

50 minutes ago

Puget Sound Energy crews in action...

Kate Stone

Bill to ban natural gas revived, passes in Washington House

The bill would ban any gas company that serves more than 500,000 customers from connecting new natural gas lines to new buildings.

2 hours ago

murray ferguson governor...

Frank Sumrall

Sen. Patty Murray endorses Bob Ferguson for Wash. governor

Ferguson has been endorsed by more than 250 current and former elected officials, including Gov. Jay Inslee, Gov. Chris Gregoire and Senator Maria Cantwell.

4 hours ago

AI WA school...

Frank Sumrall

AI in Wash. schools: Reykdal introduces statewide ‘human-centered use’

Rather than banning the use of AI and other artificial chatbots, OSPI wants to urge "thoughtful, human-centered use" when using the tool.

5 hours ago

green river killer...

Frank Sumrall

Last known remains of Green River Killer case ID’d

The King County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) has identified the last set of remains from the Green River Killer case as belonging to Tammie Liles.

8 hours ago

North Bend store vandalized. (KIRO 7)...

KIRO 7 News Staff

Glass shattered, shoes strewn in North Bend outlet store burglary

A burglary at a North Bend Premium Outlets store resulted in stolen merchandise and broken glass.

8 hours ago

Renton detectives investigating cases of stalking with Apple AirTags