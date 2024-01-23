PTA says gravel yard next door to Mukilteo school is making students sick

MUKILTEO, Wash. — Parents and teachers at Fairmount Elementary in Mukilteo are raising health concerns they believe are tied to work at a gravel yard next door.

The school’s Parent Teacher Association says students are complaining about headaches, nosebleeds, and constant noise disruptions.

They believe dust from the gravel pit is the source of the health problems.

The PTA says it’s especially affecting the health of first, second, and third graders closest to the lot.

The school district sent us a statement, saying in part:

“We met with leaders of the county planning and development team and are hopeful that the county will provide some solutions to our concerns.”