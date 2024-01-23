Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

MYNORTHWEST NEWS

PTA says gravel yard next door to Mukilteo school is making students sick

Jan 23, 2024, 12:30 PM | Updated: 12:33 pm

Gravel yard next to Mukilteo elementary school. (KIRO 7)...

Gravel yard next to Mukilteo elementary school. (KIRO 7)

(KIRO 7)

KIRO 7 News Staff's Profile Picture

BY KIRO 7 NEWS STAFF


Watch. Live. Local. In Depth.

MUKILTEO, Wash. — Parents and teachers at Fairmount Elementary in Mukilteo are raising health concerns they believe are tied to work at a gravel yard next door.

The school’s Parent Teacher Association says students are complaining about headaches, nosebleeds, and constant noise disruptions.

They believe dust from the gravel pit is the source of the health problems.

The PTA says it’s especially affecting the health of first, second, and third graders closest to the lot.

The school district sent us a statement, saying in part:

“We met with leaders of the county planning and development team and are hopeful that the county will provide some solutions to our concerns.”

MyNorthwest News

FILE - The logo for Boeing appears on a screen above a trading post on the floor of the New York St...

Sam Campbell

Number of passengers in class-action lawsuit against Alaska Air, Boeing grows

More passengers of Alaska Airlines' Flight 1282 are joining in efforts to seek damages from the airline and jet manufacturer Boeing.

8 minutes ago

Image: The likeness of Benjamin Franklin is seen on U.S. $100 bills in 2022, in Marple Township, Pe...

Steve Coogan

Initiative to repeal capital gains tax certified; ballot could be next

Initiative 2109, which would repeal the state of Washington's capital gains tax, could be on the November ballot after it was certified Tuesday.

35 minutes ago

taylor swift stalking...

Frank Sumrall

Seattle resident charged with stalking Taylor Swift in New York

Swift has been a target of stalking for years, including numerous people approaching her homes or even trying to break inside.

3 hours ago

Oscar nominations...

The Associated Press

Mountlake Terrace High School grad makes good at the Oscars

A list of nominees to the 96th Academy Awards, which were announced Tuesday in Beverly Hills, California.

8 hours ago

A major fire rips through a seafood processing facility at the Port of Ilwaco. (KIRO 7)...

KIRO 7 News Staff

Fire rips through Port of Ilwaco seafood processing facility

Crews are making sure hot spots don’t flare up Tuesday morning from a massive fire at the Port of Ilwaco.

10 hours ago

Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell. (Photo from KIRO 7)...

Bill Kaczaraba

Public safety spared as Seattle Mayor Harrell grapples with budget shortfall

Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell has got to find at least $229 million in 2025.

10 hours ago

PTA says gravel yard next door to Mukilteo school is making students sick