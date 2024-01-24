14-year-old fatally shot in West Seattle restroom

A 14-year-old boy was fatally shot in a West Seattle restroom Tuesday afternoon.

At about 1:26 p.m., officers responded to the report of a shooting in the 2800 block of Southwest Thistle Street.

When they arrived, officers found a teen with a gunshot wound in the bathroom of a community building.

According to police, the boy was with friends when they came into the building, then the other kids left.

There were no reports of an altercation and police are working to determine the circumstances that led up to the shooting.

Police are still looking for the weapon.

This is a breaking news story. KIRO 7 News has a reporter at the location.