The family member of a 15-year-old Chief Sealth International High School student is planning a protest demanding answers from police as to how he was shot and killed on Tuesday.

According to an article published Sunday by the West Seattle Blog, the boy’s older sister is planning a protest Monday in front of the school, trying to “pressure authorities and make a difference.”

Media Statement Bev Redmond, SPS Spokesperson Seattle Public Schools (SPS) supports students’ rights to express their views in a peaceful manner, including assembly and peaceful protest. This includes today’s planned student walkout at Chief Sealth International High School. While students may choose to participate in the walkout today, classes will continue as regularly scheduled. This walkout was not planned or organized by SPS or Chief Sealth staff. SPS takes the safety and well-being of students very seriously. We respect student voices and listen to our students’ concerns. It is understandable that students and the community are concerned about safety in the neighborhoods and areas surrounding our campuses SPS condemns any form of violence, and we are dedicated to providing a nurturing and safe educational environment for all students.

The shooting happened Tuesday around lunch-time. Officers surrounded the area near the school and found the boy inside a bathroom at the Southwest Pool/Teen Life Center, just across the street from CSIHS. Medics attempted to save his life, but he was declared dead at the scene.

Officers did not find a gun at the scene and police did not name any suspects. Speaking to reporters, Police Chief Adrian Diaz said the circumstances leading up to the shooting were unclear, but that no fights were reported.

Students inside CSIHS reportedly sheltered in place. Seattle Public Schools’s Chief of Staff Beverly Redmond later issued a letter to parents, advising them the boy was a student at CSIHS; that after-school activities were cancelled; that schools would be open the next day; and suggesting proper ways to address the topic with their own children.

Since then, the Seattle Police Department has revealed few details about the investigation, which SPD said Tuesday is “too early” to call a homicide.

No definitive classification of the death has come in the six days since the shooting, despite the King County Medical Examiner’s Office releasing the boy’s identity in a list published Thursday. KCMEO records the cause and manner of the 15-year-old’s death as “pending,” noting SPD’s ongoing investigation.

When asked Monday morning, SPD told KIRO Newsradio in an email it had no update to the investigation. A spokesperson referred all questions to what the department already posted on its blog.

The lack of clarity has left community members scratching their heads, unsure whether the shooting was intentional or not.

The protest is planned noon in front of CSIHS.

SPS did not immediately respond to a request for comment from KIRO Newsradio.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

