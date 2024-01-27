Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

MYNORTHWEST NEWS

‘It’s alarming’: 15-year-old killed in West Seattle restroom identified

Jan 27, 2024, 2:22 PM | Updated: 3:44 pm

14-year-old west seattle...

Officers on the scene of the 2800 block of Southwest Thistle Street. (Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)

(Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)

KIRO 7 News Staff's Profile Picture

BY KIRO 7 NEWS STAFF


Watch. Live. Local. In Depth.

A 15-year-old boy was fatally shot in a West Seattle restroom Tuesday afternoon.

At about 1:26 p.m., officers responded to the report of a shooting in the 2800 block of Southwest Thistle Street.

When they arrived, officers found a teen with a gunshot wound in the bathroom of a community building.

According to police, the boy was with friends when they came into the building, then the other kids left.

According to the King County Medical Examiner’s Office, the boy was identified as Mobarak Sharif Adam of Seattle.

“Several youths had entered the establishment, they noted their friend had been shot and then they left,” said Seattle Police Chief Adrian Diaz. “We’re still trying to get a little more detail about what occurred. Right now we have not had any reports of an altercation or anything that would suggest that.”

Police are working to determine the circumstances that led up to the shooting. They are also looking for the gun that was used.

The shooting hasn’t been labeled a homicide yet.

“We haven’t had a homicide this year so we’re not yet determining if this is a homicide,” said Chief Diaz. “We do have our homicide unit investigating this to determine if there is potential criminal activity but we’re still unsure of that at this moment.”

Chief Sealth International High School and Denny International Middle School are down the hill from where the shooting happened. Students were released from school an hour after the shooting. Dozens of students walking alone or in groups passed the active crime scene.

“I feel like they should at least text the parents if their kid is at the school,” said Monica Sayers who lives in the area. “Whether it’s at the middle or high school there should be some type of like an amber alert or something to the people that live there.”

Brooke Bridgeford’s son attends Denny International Middle School but stayed home on Tuesday.

She said she got no communication from the school about the shooting.

“I’m surprised I didn’t get that,” said Bridgeford.

Sheila Guarin-Juta has lived in the area for 30 years.

“Usually, I’m not that scared but now it’s like it’s alarming and I have to be more aware of my surroundings before I walk around,” she said.

Editors’ note: This story was first published on Tuesday, Jan. 23. It has been updated multiple times since then.

MyNorthwest News

An Auburn Police Department vehicle was damaged during an incident on Thursday, Jan. 25....

Steve Coogan

Auburn Police arrest ‘prolific burglary suspect’ after attempted escape

The Auburn Police Department reported Friday it arrested the suspect, a 28-year-old man, after an incident Thursday.

8 minutes ago

Image: A gas-lit flame burns on a natural gas stove....

Kate Stone

Limits on natural gas may get stripped out of new state bill

A bill that would ban natural gas lines in most new construction in Washington has passed the state House — but a version being considered in the state Senate includes some major changes. House Bill 1589 would ban any gas company that serves more than 500,000 customers — specifically, Puget Sound Energy (PSE) — from […]

6 hours ago

Image: A screenshot of Seattle Police Department bodycam footage on Jan. 23, 2023, the night Jaahna...

Jason Rantz

Seattle Police leaders accuse OPA head of altering finding against officer

Members of the SPD Command Staff urged that an OPA finding be rejected due to their "significant concern over procedural irregularities."

23 hours ago

kroger albertsons merger...

Heather Bosch

Union: History is doomed to repeat itself if Kroger-Albertsons merger happens

"Kroger and Albertsons currently control over half the grocery sales in the state of Washington," Marshall stated.

1 day ago

2 Line BelRed...

Micki Gamez

10 years in the making: Light rail service to rehearse Bellevue runs

A spokesperson said once it kicks off, people can expect to see Link light rail trains between the Redmond Technology station and South Bellevue.

1 day ago

Boeing 737 MAX-9...

Sam Campbell

Boeing 737 MAX-9s cleared to fly after January disaster, but are travelers ready?

On Jan. 24, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) approved the 737-9 MAX to return to flying after completing a detailed inspection.

1 day ago

‘It’s alarming’: 15-year-old killed in West Seattle restroom identified