Justin Timberlake announces tour and Seattle is one of his first stops

Justin Timberlake is going out on tour for the first time in five years in 2024 and he’s making Seattle one of his first stops.

The musician and actor announced the news of The Forget Tomorrow World Tour on Thursday night’s episode of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on NBC, the same day he released his new single, “Selfish” and a video for the song. Additional information about the dates and locations are available on Timberlake’s website, justintimberlake.com.

The tour, which has 22 dates, will begin Monday, April 27 at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia. Timberlake will make Seattle his second stop on the tour and play at Climate Pledge Arena on Thursday, May 2. From there, he’ll move south and play in San Jose, California, Las Vegas, San Diego and Los Angeles later in May. He’ll also perform in Atlanta, Miami, Chicago, Boston and New York City’s Madison Square Garden before concluding Tuesday, July 9 in Lexington, Kentucky.

Justin Timberlake ticket information

As USA TODAY explains, premium members of Justin Timberlake’s fan club, called Tennessee Kids or TN Kids, can experience the tour with exclusive fan deals, if they’re willing to pay the yearly fee to enjoy those perks. Tour tickets will be made available to premium fan club members through Ticketmaster and they will have access to these tickets Monday, before the general public.

Live Nation notes that since Citi is the official credit card of Timberlake’s tour, cardmembers will have access to presale tickets for U.S. dates beginning Tuesday at 10 a.m. (local time) until Thursday at 5 p.m. through the Citi Entertainment program.

Verizon also will offer customers presale access for the tour through Verizon Up, Live Nation says. Customers will have access to presale tickets for U.S. dates beginning Tuesday at 10 a.m. until Thursday at 5 p.m.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. and you can visit justintimberlake.com or go right to the Ticketmaster website. The page for the Seattle show, specifically, can be accessed here.

Justin Timberlake’s upcoming new album

The tour announcement and release of “Selfish” combines with Timberlake revealing news of the release of his sixth solo album, “Everything I Thought It Was.” The album, due out March 15, is Timberlake’s first new music since 2018’s “Man of the Woods.”

Timberlake made the announcement about the upcoming album while performing a free one-night-only concert at the Orpheum in his hometown of Memphis, Tennessee, on Jan. 19, according to the Memphis Commercial Appeal. The show was about 90 minutes and featured his 11-piece “Tennessee Kids” backup band “in an unusually intimate and meaningful setting,” the Memphis outlet explained in its coverage. About 1,500 people were in attendance.

Timberlake performed “Selfish” during an appearance on NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” over the weekend. He served as the episode’s musical guest and appeared in the monologue and one of the sketches with Fallon and host Dakota Johnson.

