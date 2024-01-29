Violent night in Lynnwood: Carjacking, shooting leads to powerline crash and fire

A violent night in Lynnwood early Saturday morning saw a carjacking, one person being shot, a crash and a car fire. It ended with two suspects being arrested.

The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office reported in a Facebook post Saturday that it was alerted to a robbery and carjacking at gun point in an apartment complex just before 2 a.m. Saturday morning.

The suspects then went to another apartment complex in the 16800 block of Larch way where they robbed a second victim, who ended up getting shot once in the leg after the robbery. The suspects then ran from the scene of the shooting.

Neighbors heard the gunfire at the second complex and called 911 for assistance.

Deputies spotted the stolen vehicle nearby and were set to chase it. But before they could engage in any pursuit, the suspect vehicle crashed into a power pole near 18300 Larch Way, causing powerlines to drop onto the roadway and ignite that stolen vehicle, the sheriff’s office said in its post.

Both suspects fled the stolen and wrecked vehicle, but K-9 units later captured them.

The original shooting victim is currently at a local hospital and is undergoing medical care.

One suspect in the crash of the stolen vehicle injured his leg and was receiving treatment at a local hospital as well.

Snohomish County Public Utility District (PUD) was working to repair the damaged lines, the sheriff’s office reported.

