CRIME BLOTTER

3 girls in pajamas sought in over a dozen car prowlings in Bellevue

Jan 28, 2024, 7:15 PM

Image: The three suspects of a series of car thefts in Bellevue are described as juveniles wearing ...

The three suspects of a series of car thefts in Bellevue are described as juveniles wearing pajama bottoms and hoodies. (Video capture courtesy of KIRO 7)

(Video capture courtesy of KIRO 7)

KIRO 7 News Staff's Profile Picture

BY SAMANTHA LOMIBAO, KIRO 7 NEWS


Watch. Live. Local. In Depth.

The search is on for a group of girls who went on a window-smashing spree in a Bellevue neighborhood.

Police say 18 cars were hit in just one night throughout the Lake Hills community.

“Both of us were thinking the same thing. It was like oh my God, one more thing I don’t want to deal with this,” said a homeowner who had two of their cars damaged. She goes by the nickname ‘Nana Mouse.’

They are just one of several Bellevue homeowners who have been left picking up the pieces, after a group of juveniles shattered windows on Thursday night. Police say they did this 18 times in just one night.

“It’s one more thing that we didn’t need it piled on and I’m sure my other neighbors too,” said the homeowner.

The suspects are described as juveniles wearing pajama bottoms and hoodies. Officers arrived and found the suspect vehicle, but the driver quickly sped off and officers did not pursue.

Nana Mouse said two of their cars were hit that night, but it wasn’t just about damaged windows.

“You know, these people that did it… they don’t realize what goes on in the house where these people live what other things are they struggling with, and it just adds to it,” she explained.

Her husband was recently diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer. Nana Mouse said this incident didn’t make things any easier.

“We don’t get to pick how we die we get to pick how we live,” she said.

Instead of sulking on what’s been broken, Nana Mouse decided to fix it. Rather than forget about what’s happened, she turned it into something to look at.

“This is how you make lemonade out of lemons,” she said.

Nana Mouse used the shattered glass from her broken windows and turned it into ornaments for her tree.

It’s her way of shedding light on what feels like some of the darkest days.

“Just trying to remain whole amid the distractions of life and we do that one day at a time,” she said.

In order to protect yourself and your property, police urge you to:

  • Keep valuables out of your car.
  • Park in a well-lit area if you can.
  • Have motion sensor lights.

