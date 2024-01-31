Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

MYNORTHWEST NEWS

Motorcyclist killed in Smokey Point I-5 crash identified

Jan 31, 2024, 6:06 AM

Smokey Point I-5 crash...

Investigators search for clues in a deadly crash on I-5 in Smokey Point. (KIRO 7)

(KIRO 7)

KIRO 7 News Staff's Profile Picture

BY KIRO 7 NEWS STAFF AND BRISEIDA HOLGUIN, KIRO 7 NEWS


Watch. Live. Local. In Depth.

MARYSVILLE, Wash. — A motorcyclist was killed in a three-vehicle crash that shut down southbound Interstate 5 in Smokey Point for more than six hours Tuesday.

The crash was reported at around 3 a.m.

The lanes were closed just south of State Route 531/172nd Street Northeast. The closure stretched for four miles, from Arlington to the Tulalip Casino and outlet mall.

Washington State Patrol Trooper Kelsey Harding said a motorcycle, Jeep and a semi-truck were involved. She said the motorcycle was speeding when it hit the Jeep.

“The motorcycle driver struck the rear of a Jeep on the driver side, and the Jeep was able to pull to the shoulder and activate their hazards, but the motorcycle rider and the bike were down,” said Harding.

Investigators say the semi-truck drove by but didn’t see the motorcyclist on the road.

“The semi saw the hazards on the right shoulder and moved… to try to give them space on the shoulder and before they were able to realize what was in the roadway, they struck the motorcycle rider and the motorcycle,” said Harding.

The motorcyclist was identified by the Snohomish County Medical Examiner as Christopher R. Salge, 40, of Arlington.

Troopers were seen walking back and forth on a long stretch of the freeway, where crash debris was strewn across the road.

“Depending on what tire marks they see, they are able to do a minimum or an actual speed estimate,” said Harding.

Both the Jeep and the semi truck driver stayed at the scene and are cooperating with investigators. Accidents like this are a reminder for drivers to take it slow.

“It’s sad that it happened but people do need to slow down,” said driver, Darlene Gay.

“We need the public’s help, the public needs to obey the speed limits. Don’t drive distracted and don’t drive impaired,” said Harding.

All lanes reopened at around 9:30 a.m.

 

 

MyNorthwest News

14-year-old west seattle...

The MyNorthwest staff and the KIRO 7 news staff

Official: 15-year-old killed in West Seattle restroom was a homicide victim

The 15-year-old boy who was found shot and killed in a West Seattle community center last week was the victim of a homicide.

2 hours ago

Image: This photo of Richard Kirton was available on the Kitsap 911 website (kitsap911.org) until h...

James Lynch

Kitsap 911 director resigns after arrest in undercover underage sex sting

According to court documents, Richard Kirton was using the dating app Grindr and communicating with a person he thought was a 16-year-old boy.

2 hours ago

burien police drugs...

Frank Sumrall

Burien police intercept vehicle with $1.5M worth of drugs from California

"Without their efforts, this would have ... been on the streets today," the Burien Police Department said.

2 hours ago

sound transit four-hour shutdown...

Micki Gamez

Sound Transit apologizes after 4-hour Seattle tunnel shutdown

A spokesperson said the train was up and running after the four-hour shutdown, but the system is well over 20 years old and needs to be replaced.

3 hours ago

Image: A dispenser at a Walgreens store dispenses coupons for Mentos vitamins....

Matt Markovich

Coupon discrimination by large grocery stores targeted in Senate bill

Senate Bill 6265 would require larger grocery stores to honor posted electronic coupons even if consumers have not subscribed to the store’s app or website.

9 hours ago

phones schools WA...

Frank Sumrall

Phones to be banned in Wash. schools under new bill, if it passes

Some Washington public schools and districts have already executed a phone ban, including the Peninsula School District.

13 hours ago

Motorcyclist killed in Smokey Point I-5 crash identified