Seattle Seahawks coaching search focuses on Ravens’ Macdonald

Jan 29, 2024, 8:13 AM | Updated: Jan 31, 2024, 9:45 am

Defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald of the Baltimore Ravens on Dec. 31, 2023. (Todd Olszewski/Getty Images)

BY BILL KACZARABA


ESPN’s Seahawks reporter Brady Henderson says Mike Macdonald, the Defensive Coordinator for the Baltimore Ravens, is coming to Seattle for a second interview for head coach.

SeattleSports has heard similar rumors and reports a decision on the top job may be made as early as today.

The 36-year-old Macdonald is reportedly in the mix for both the Seahawks and Washington Commanders, the last two teams looking for a head coach.

Macdonald has been with the Ravens for all but one season since 2014. He was DC at the University of Michigan in 2021.

Contributing: Brent Stecker

 

