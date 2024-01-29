Seattle Seahawks coaching search focuses on Ravens’ Macdonald

ESPN’s Seahawks reporter Brady Henderson says Mike Macdonald, the Defensive Coordinator for the Baltimore Ravens, is coming to Seattle for a second interview for head coach.

The Seahawks are bringing Mike Macdonald to Seattle for a second interview, a source confirms to ESPN (@TomPelissero first). This comes a day after they met with the Ravens DC in Baltimore for their initial interview then flew back last night. — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) January 31, 2024

SeattleSports has heard similar rumors and reports a decision on the top job may be made as early as today.

The 36-year-old Macdonald is reportedly in the mix for both the Seahawks and Washington Commanders, the last two teams looking for a head coach.

Macdonald has been with the Ravens for all but one season since 2014. He was DC at the University of Michigan in 2021.

Contributing: Brent Stecker