Seattle Seahawks coaching search focuses on Ravens’ Macdonald
Jan 29, 2024, 8:13 AM | Updated: Jan 31, 2024, 9:45 am
(Todd Olszewski/Getty Images)
ESPN’s Seahawks reporter Brady Henderson says Mike Macdonald, the Defensive Coordinator for the Baltimore Ravens, is coming to Seattle for a second interview for head coach.
The Seahawks are bringing Mike Macdonald to Seattle for a second interview, a source confirms to ESPN (@TomPelissero first). This comes a day after they met with the Ravens DC in Baltimore for their initial interview then flew back last night.
— Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) January 31, 2024
SeattleSports has heard similar rumors and reports a decision on the top job may be made as early as today.
The 36-year-old Macdonald is reportedly in the mix for both the Seahawks and Washington Commanders, the last two teams looking for a head coach.
Macdonald has been with the Ravens for all but one season since 2014. He was DC at the University of Michigan in 2021.
Contributing: Brent Stecker