Everett SWAT in standoff after man exchanges gunfire with officers

Jan 31, 2024, 5:02 PM

everett swat standoff...

(Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)

KIRO 7 News Staff's Profile Picture

BY KIRO 7 NEWS STAFF


Police in Everett are in an active SWAT situation with a man who fired at officers Wednesday afternoon.

Just after noon, officers responded to a report of unlawful weapon discharge in the 11100 block of Paine Field Way.

When officers arrived, a man came out of his home and fired a gun at officers.

Officers returned fire and the man retreated into his house.

No officers were injured and it is unknown if the man was injured.

Everett police are asking the public to avoid the area and nearby residents should shelter in their homes.

KIRO 7 has sent a reporter to the area to gather more information.

