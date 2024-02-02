Lynnwood police searching for suspects attempting to kidnap 12-year-old

An attempted kidnapping of two minors has Lynnwood Police looking for suspects.

The victim, a 12-year-old boy and his 15-year-old friend, were walking in the South Neighborhood Park area at approximately 5:30 p.m. when they were approached by a group of older teens in a car, according to Lynnwood Police.

The teens demanded the two get in the car.

“The boy was hit several times in the car and sustained minor injuries,” Maren McKay with Lynnwood Police told KIRO Newsradio.

The boy was released a short time later in the Scriber Park area. Lynnwood Police believe this was an isolated incident, but detectives are investigating whether the suspects and victims involved knew each other.

While police don’t believe there is any ongoing threat to the public, they encourage everyone to be ever diligent when out in public.

“Keep an eye on your surroundings,” McKay said. “If you see something suspicious, say something. Call 911. Don’t engage in it if it looks suspicious let us come handle it.”

Anyone with information about this incident should call 911.

