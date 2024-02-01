Prowlers in pajamas hit 3 Western Washington cities

Three car prowlers are quickly becoming known to police departments across Western Washington due to their penchant for wearing matching pajamas and hoodies while hitting a large number of vehicles.

“We actually have 18 reports of cars broken in to and we’re pretty sure there’s probably more,” Officer Seth Tyler, who is with the Bellevue Police Department said.

Victims are frustrated with the damage to their vehicles and the unexpected repair bill.

“Last Thursday morning, my mom called me to tell me my passenger window had been smashed and someone had rummaged through my glove compartment and the center console. It was just stressful, inconvenient, and expensive,” car prowl victim Morgan Lanza said.

Violent night in Lynnwood: Carjacking, shooting leads to powerline crash and fire

A homeowner who goes by the nickname ‘Nana Mouse’ recently had her two of their cars damaged. She told KIRO 7 this was an inconvenience she didn’t need.

“It’s one more thing that we didn’t need it piled on and I’m sure my other neighbors too,” said the homeowner.

Nana Mouse added it wasn’t just about damaged windows.

“You know, these people that did it… they don’t realize what goes on in the house where these people live what other things are they struggling with, and it just adds to it,” she explained.

More the suspects and the crimes

The group or groups have hit multiple locations in Bellevue, Kent, Seattle, and Federal Way, where arrests have been made.

The big question now is whether they’re all connected. Investigators with each department are working one another to put the pieces together and make more arrests if warranted.

“These suspects are three individuals caught on surveillance video. They actually use hammers to smash car windows in multiple locations,” Tyler said.

Police in Bellevue had the group in their sights, but no arrests were made.

“Our officers located a vehicle in the area, but the car did not stop, and our officers did not chase that car,” Tyler said.

More from James Lynch: Victim in Tukwila Costco parking lot shooting death identified

Police say they do have credible leads and they hope to have a resolution by the end of this week. The encourage car owners to leave nothing of value inside your car.

Anyone with information should call their local police department or 911.

Contributing: Steve Coogan, MyNorthwest

You can read more of James Lynch’s stories here. Follow James on X, formerly known as Twitter, or email him here.

Follow @James_KIRORadio