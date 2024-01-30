Close
CRIME BLOTTER

Tukwila Police leading probe of shooting death in Costco parking lot

Jan 29, 2024, 10:37 PM

Image: Tukwila police officers arriving to the scene in the Costco parking lot in Tukwila....

Tukwila police officers arriving to the scene in the Costco parking lot in Tukwila. (Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)

(Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)

James Lynch's Profile Picture

BY JAMES LYNCH


KIRO Newsradio Reporter

There is new information about a woman was shot and killed in the crowded parking lot of the Costco at the 1100 block of Andover Park East in Tukwila last Friday.

According to those close to the investigation, the woman had no prior connection to the shooter before the fatal encounter.

First responders attempted life-saving measures, but the woman was pronounced dead in the Costco parking lot.

The shooting happened about 10:40 a.m. Friday about 50 feet outside the front door of the store.

Previous coverage: 1 dead in shooting at Tukwila Costco parking lot

As of Friday afternoon, the Tukwila Police Department had released few details, but they describe the suspect only as a man driving a white sedan. He fled on Andover Park East.

KIRO Newsradio has also learned that Tukwila Police are leading the investigation, but we now know it is a multi-jurisdictional investigation, meaning there are at least two or more law enforcement agencies potentially investigating different aspects of the same time.

“There are different parts of the investigation that they’re handling,” Jim Fuda with Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound said. “It’s putting it together, different policies and procedures even different schedules, not knowing the other officer from the other department… the other investigatr to put it together… it will all be put together, but it slows the process.”

Also, Tukwila Police are withholding information about the crime, so as not to compromise any part of any open investigation.

“Some of it they don’t want out to the public because they don’t want the suspect to know about it. It does make sense at times because it can hinder the investigation,” Fuda said.

Anyone with information about this crime should call Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound or 911.

You can read more of James Lynch’s stories here. Follow James on X, formerly known as Twitter, or email him here.

