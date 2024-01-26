1 dead in shooting at Tukwila Costco parking lot

A woman was shot and killed in the crowded parking lot of the Costco at the 1100 block of Andover Park East in Tukwila.

First responders attempted life-saving measures but the was pronounced dead at the scene.

The shooting happened about 10:40 a.m. Friday about 50 feet outside the front door of the store.

As of Friday afternoon, the Tukwila Police Department had released few details, but they describe the suspect only as a man driving a white sedan. He fled on Andover Park East.

They don’t know how the alleged shooter and the victim are related, if they are at all.

Ricky Rougeaux was shopping in the Costco when he heard something was wrong, then saw it for himself.

“I was in line with someone and I said ‘Hey, did you see anything?’ and she said, ‘Yeah, I saw somebody laying on the ground,'” Ricky Rougeaux told KIRO Newsradio. “I thought, couldn’t be. All this should be shut down because it’s traumatic.”

Rougeaux also described what he saw when he exited the Costco.

“I was coming out of the store, and I noticed there’s something on the ground over there covered up. It could be a person but it’s too small. So, maybe it’s a small person,” Rougeaux said.

Police also don’t know at this time what led to the shooting. They are asking anyone with information to call 911.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

