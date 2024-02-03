An 8-year-old child missing since Thursday night was found safe Friday evening, the Seattle Police Department (SPD) reported.

The boy’s father, Chanss Wicker, called the police to report his son was missing. Wicker was additionally added to the missing person report by Friday afternoon after SPD officers were not able to locate him.

Wicker is still missing, as of this reporting. Wicker, 30, is 5’5″, 190 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

According to KOMO News, The Washington State Patrol (WSP) said both Wicker and his son are homeless and were “possibly in encampments in the area.”

Before SPD found him, the boy was last seen near Rainier Avenue South and 52nd Avenue South at approximately 10 p.m. Thursday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contributing: Bill Kaczaraba, MyNorthwest