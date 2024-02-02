Close
Neighbor discovers military-grade rocket in Bellevue man’s garage

Feb 2, 2024, 2:31 PM | Updated: 2:49 pm

Bellevue rocket...

Bill Kaczaraba's Profile Picture

BY BILL KACZARABA


MyNorthwest Content Editor

It wasn’t your typical call to the Bellevue Police Department (BPD).

An Air Force Museum in Dayton, Ohio had phoned the BPD’s Bomb Squad.

The museum told them they had received a call from a Bellevue resident who wanted to donate a military-grade rocket he inherited from his now-deceased neighbor.

This is an image of a similar AIR-2 Genie rocket with a replica nuclear warhead attached. (Photo courtesy of Steve Heeb)

The man said that his neighbor had originally purchased the rocket from an estate sale.

Thursday, the cops went to the home and indeed found a Douglas AIR-2 Genie which is an air-to-air rocket.

Markings are still visible on the side of this inert AIR-2 Genie rocket. (Photo courtesy of the Bellevue Police Department)

Bomb squad members confirmed that the object was without warheads and didn’t contain any fuel.

They said there was no chance of an explosion, so they left the item with the neighbor to be donated to a museum.

