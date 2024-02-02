It wasn’t your typical call to the Bellevue Police Department (BPD).

An Air Force Museum in Dayton, Ohio had phoned the BPD’s Bomb Squad.

The museum told them they had received a call from a Bellevue resident who wanted to donate a military-grade rocket he inherited from his now-deceased neighbor.

The man said that his neighbor had originally purchased the rocket from an estate sale.

Thursday, the cops went to the home and indeed found a Douglas AIR-2 Genie which is an air-to-air rocket.

Bomb squad members confirmed that the object was without warheads and didn’t contain any fuel.

They said there was no chance of an explosion, so they left the item with the neighbor to be donated to a museum.