Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

MYNORTHWEST NEWS

Lone emu, nicknamed Elliot, found roaming Highway 16 in WA

Feb 2, 2024, 5:21 PM

emu washington...

Elliot the Emu at Kitsap County Humane Society (Photo courtesy of Kitsap County Humane Society)

(Photo courtesy of Kitsap County Humane Society)

Frank Sumrall's Profile Picture

BY FRANK SUMRALL


MyNorthwest Content Editor

By chance, are you missing your Emu?

The Kitsap County Humane Society found one of the very large, flightless Australian birds running along Highway 16 at the Burley/Olalla exit at 3 a.m. earlier this week. The emu has a new home at a sanctuary after no owner came forward to claim him.

More on animals in WA: Bill toughening animal abuse punishments passes Washington House

“It did take a bit of moving the emu back and forth to get him tired and once he allowed me to approach him and touch his back, I was able to get a towel over his head,” Animal Control Officer Jenn Dunlap told KIRO Newsradio. “He was terrified. He was very unsure and we did have a lot of cars still going back and forth. Once the towel covered his head, he calmed down.”

The emu has since been given a name, “Elliot,” and the Kitsap County Humane Society stated it was safely captured with the help of the Washington State Patrol, Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office and Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT).

The humane society held onto it for 72 hours before turning Elliot over to Center Valley Animal Rescue.

“Central Valley does do adoptions,” Dunlap said. “They do hold their animals for just a little bit to make sure they’re adapted before they adopt them out.”

More on WA animal shelters: Skagit County animal sanctuary facing shutdown over permits

Dunlap mentioned some people have claimed they spotted some wild emus running around out in the Gig Harbor, Port Orchard area, but those reports are unconfirmed.

“He’s actually really sweet. The veterinarian staff was able to take a look at him,” Dunlap added. “Our animal care staff, who takes care of all the animals, they were able to get in there with him and he was really really sweet.”

Contributing: Chris Martin, KIRO Newsradio

MyNorthwest News

weapon Arlington high...

Frank Sumrall

Arlington Police: Weapon found at Arlington High School

The Arlington Police Department took a student to the Denney Juvenile Justice Center after receiving a report that someone was carrying a weapon on campus.

5 hours ago

king county highway shootings...

Heather Bosch

WSP: 57 highway shootings in 2023 just in King County

In the latest highway shooting, the victim told state troopers a passenger in a white Dodge Charger pulled up next to his car and pointed a gun at him.

5 hours ago

revive I-5 tukwila...

Nate Connors

Revive I-5 has lane reductions this weekend through Tukwila

Most of this work occurs overnight on weekdays, but some work is scheduled on certain weekends -- this weekend being one of them. 

6 hours ago

Bellevue rocket...

Bill Kaczaraba

Neighbor discovers military-grade rocket in Bellevue man’s garage

The museum received a call from a Bellevue resident who wanted to donate a military-grade rocket he inherited from his now-deceased neighbor.

6 hours ago

Image: This is a locator map for Iraq with its capital, Baghdad....

The Associated Press

US hits hard at militias in Iraq, Syria, retaliating for fatal drone attack

This is the opening salvo of retaliation for the drone strike that killed three U.S. troops in Jordan last weekend.

7 hours ago

LCB lewd law...

Frank Sumrall

Governor finds LCB’s lewd law suspension ‘well-reasoned and appropriate’

But the decision to suspend enforcing lewd conduct infractions came after JET conducted unannounced inspections of various establishments.

7 hours ago

Lone emu, nicknamed Elliot, found roaming Highway 16 in WA