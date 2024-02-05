Close
MYNORTHWEST NEWS

Police hunt for armed suspects after Marysville shoot-out

Feb 5, 2024, 5:18 AM

(Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)

KIRO 7 News Staff's Profile Picture

BY DEBORAH HORNE, KIRO 7 NEWS


A Marysville neighborhood is on edge after a shootout between a homeowner and three suspects. One is now in custody

It started when three armed men approached a homeowner as he arrived home just after midnight in the 8400 block of 41st Drive Northeast.

By noon, one suspect was in custody. But two others remain on the loose. And a lot of neighbors are still nervous.

The people who own this home tell KIRO 7 they have no idea why anyone would attack them. But that is what happened just after midnight Sunday. Pretty soon, it seemed that the entire neighborhood was under attack.

The wife did not want to show her face for fear of retaliation. Her husband could see them approaching.

“That gun right there,” she said. “That’s my husband firing because they were coming up.”

“We have three kids in the house,” she continued.

A neighbor who lives a block away could hear it, too.

“I actually looked out my front window and actually saw an individual in the primary road, 84th,” said neighbor Elliot Simpson. “And they ended up shooting northwest, in this direction where we’re standing now, a rifle, a shoulder mount rifle.”

The suspects fled on foot, leaving behind a stolen vehicle. That sparked a manhunt that lasted for hours.

Several vehicles were struck by gunfire. Some windows were reduced to shards of glass. Bullet casings were found just about everywhere.

The woman whose house was targeted says she has no idea why.

“No, don’t know any of them,” she said. “Don’t know who has any beef with us. But they were clearly waiting for my husband for some reason.”

Then they shot up the neighborhood.

“Yeah,” she said. “All of our cars, all of our neighbors, my daughter’s window.”

Marysville police used drones and K-9 to track down these suspects. The K-9 helped them locate the first suspect.

Police identified him to residents. We checked. He has a long criminal history. He and his alleged accomplices left behind a lot of physical damage and damage to the psyche, too.

 

Police hunt for armed suspects after Marysville shoot-out