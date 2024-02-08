Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

MYNORTHWEST NEWS

Another Puget Sound Energy ‘flex event’ is coming: Why this is different

Feb 7, 2024, 5:57 PM | Updated: 6:01 pm

Image: Puget Sound Energy crews prepare for a windstorm....

Puget Sound Energy crews prepare for a windstorm. (Photo courtesy of PSE Flickr)

(Photo courtesy of PSE Flickr)

Kate Stone's Profile Picture

BY KATE STONE


KIRO Newsradio Reporter

Puget Sound Energy (PSE) is alerting customers to another “flex event” happening from 7-10 a.m. Thursday.

But this one will not be a repeat of what happened during the frigid cold snap last month.

“What happened in January was we put out a note to all our customers – gas or electric,” PSE spokesperson Melanie Coon said. “Because there was an outage on our Jackson Prairie generation facility in Lewis County, by asking people to conserve, that helped provide a cushion on the system to where we didn’t get into a stress on the grid.”

Unlike last time, only PSE’s electric customers are affected— and the event is not triggered by extreme weather.

“This is more to see what we can learn when things aren’t in the extreme ranges,” Coon said. “These events happen not only during the extreme temperatures, but also when where we know we’re having steady use in the higher ranges when people are using their heat.”

PSE couldn’t say why higher demand is expected on Thursday specifically, but said it is not uncommon to see spikes in utility usage throughout the winter.

Image: An energy monitor in Bryan Bell's home shows him how many watts he's using and how much it's costing him.

An energy monitor in Bryan Bell’s home shows him how many watts he’s using and how much it’s costing him. (Photo: Rachel Belle, KIRO Newsradio)

More on flex event participation

All PSE customers are enrolled in notifications by default and must opt out if they wish to. You may receive those by email, text, or phone. But those who take the extra step to enroll in Flex Smart (for smart thermostats) or Flex Rewards can get added incentives, including rebates. Customers who enroll in Flex Smart get an upfront enrollment bonus of $50 for signing up and $20 per season for staying enrolled. For Flex Reward members, it’s $25 for enrolling, $1 per kilowatt hour saved, and $15 for each year of enrollment.

Participation is completely voluntary, as is the case with all flex events. And there’s no consequences for using more energy during that time, according to PSE. If you have a smart thermostat, it will automatically lower the temperature around two or three degrees during a flex event. But a customer can override it without any penalty.

Puget Sound Energy’s electric service covers all of Kitsap, Skagit, Thurston, and Whatcom counties as well as parts of Island, Kittitas, and King and Pierce counties (excluding Seattle and Tacoma). During the hours of the flex event customers are asked to reduce their thermostats and avoid doing dishes with their dishwasher or doing laundry. PSE reports that during the last flex event on Jan. 17, more than 273,000 customers participated— despite the below-freezing temperatures across much of Western Washington.

You can read more of Kate Stone’s stories here. Follow Kate on X, formerly known as Twitter, or email her here.

MyNorthwest News

seattle chorus burglary...

James Lynch

Seattle men’s, women’s chorus office burglarized 4 times in 4 days

The choruses' office is located in Seattle's First Hill neighborhood. It's an area familiar with this kind of crime, but the frequency is new.

1 hour ago

seattle humane ceo...

Frank Sumrall

Ex-Seattle Humane CEO suspected in murder-suicide involving his wife

The man who allegedly committed the murder-suicide was a former CEO of Seattle Humane, a not-for-profit humane society for animal adoptions.

2 hours ago

raterlabs...

Lisa Brooks

Thousands of Raterlabs employees laid off one year after earning union-fought pay raise

RaterLabs employees are responsible for evaluating Google’s search results by testing and rating how accurately the algorithm responds to various prompts.

7 hours ago

Boeing 737 Max...

Bill Kaczaraba

Attorney: Boeing 737 Max 9 ‘was a ticking bomb’

An amended lawsuit was filed on Wednesday against Boeing and Alaska Airlines on behalf of 22 Alaska Airlines Flight 1282 passengers.

8 hours ago

Mayorkis...

REBECCA SANTANA, THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

GOP-controlled House fails to impeach the homeland security secretary

The Republican-controlled House has failed to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

9 hours ago

Rent...

JESSE BEDAYN AND MICHAEL CASEY, THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

A record number of Americans can’t afford their rent

Millions of Americans, especially people of color, are facing painful decisions as a record number struggle with unaffordable rent increases,

9 hours ago

Another Puget Sound Energy ‘flex event’ is coming: Why this is different