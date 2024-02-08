Puget Sound Energy (PSE) is alerting customers to another “flex event” happening from 7-10 a.m. Thursday.

But this one will not be a repeat of what happened during the frigid cold snap last month.

“What happened in January was we put out a note to all our customers – gas or electric,” PSE spokesperson Melanie Coon said. “Because there was an outage on our Jackson Prairie generation facility in Lewis County, by asking people to conserve, that helped provide a cushion on the system to where we didn’t get into a stress on the grid.”

Unlike last time, only PSE’s electric customers are affected— and the event is not triggered by extreme weather.

“This is more to see what we can learn when things aren’t in the extreme ranges,” Coon said. “These events happen not only during the extreme temperatures, but also when where we know we’re having steady use in the higher ranges when people are using their heat.”

PSE couldn’t say why higher demand is expected on Thursday specifically, but said it is not uncommon to see spikes in utility usage throughout the winter.

More on flex event participation

All PSE customers are enrolled in notifications by default and must opt out if they wish to. You may receive those by email, text, or phone. But those who take the extra step to enroll in Flex Smart (for smart thermostats) or Flex Rewards can get added incentives, including rebates. Customers who enroll in Flex Smart get an upfront enrollment bonus of $50 for signing up and $20 per season for staying enrolled. For Flex Reward members, it’s $25 for enrolling, $1 per kilowatt hour saved, and $15 for each year of enrollment.

Participation is completely voluntary, as is the case with all flex events. And there’s no consequences for using more energy during that time, according to PSE. If you have a smart thermostat, it will automatically lower the temperature around two or three degrees during a flex event. But a customer can override it without any penalty.

Puget Sound Energy’s electric service covers all of Kitsap, Skagit, Thurston, and Whatcom counties as well as parts of Island, Kittitas, and King and Pierce counties (excluding Seattle and Tacoma). During the hours of the flex event customers are asked to reduce their thermostats and avoid doing dishes with their dishwasher or doing laundry. PSE reports that during the last flex event on Jan. 17, more than 273,000 customers participated— despite the below-freezing temperatures across much of Western Washington.

You can read more of Kate Stone’s stories here. Follow Kate on X, formerly known as Twitter, or email her here.