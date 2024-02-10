Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

MYNORTHWEST NEWS

Sinkhole partially swallows a Spokane recycling truck

Feb 10, 2024, 10:10 AM | Updated: 10:56 am

A sinkhole partially swallowed a garbage truck in Spokane on Friday, Feb. 10, 2024....

A sinkhole partially swallowed a garbage truck in Spokane on Friday, Feb. 10, 2024. (Photo courtesy of Garrett Cabeza/@CabezaGarrett on X, formerly known as Twitter)

(Photo courtesy of Garrett Cabeza/@CabezaGarrett on X, formerly known as Twitter)

Bill Kaczaraba's Profile Picture

BY BILL KACZARABA


MyNorthwest Content Editor

This is not something you see every day.

A City of Spokane recycling truck got swallowed by a sinkhole within city limits Friday.

According several media outlets in the Spokane area, including KREM 2, crews responded to the area of S. Laura Street between E. Newark Avenue and East 8th Avenue around 7:30 a.m.

The Spokesman-Review in Spokane reports the driver was on a normal route for curbside services when the truck stopped to pick up a recycling cart.

From there, the asphalt gave way underneath, causing the front of the truck to fall into a hole.

The Spokane outlet said a tow truck removed the truck from the hole and drove it away. The driver was not injured in the incident.

From 2022: WSDOT closes parts of I-405 to repair ’15-foot-deep sinkhole’

A spokesperson told The Spokesman-Review a water main break in a 6-inch cast iron pipe is believed to be the cause of the buckling of the street, adding that the pipes in the area were installed in 1935.

When the main broke, it washed away the dirt and gravel underneath the asphalt, causing it to weaken and collapse when the truck was there.

Crews fixed the water main and didn’t find any problems with the sewer system, the outlet stated. The street was expected to open Friday.

KREM 2 journalist Al Lozano was on the scene and snapped a series of photos of the truck while it was stuck in the sinkhole.

Contributing: Steve Coogan

MyNorthwest News

North Bend bear...

KIRO 7 News Staff

Bear spotted attempting to break into North Bend home

A bear was spotted Wednesday night attempting to get into a North Bend home.

27 minutes ago

Rhonda LeValdo will be protesting the Kansas City Chiefs team name and logo at this Sunday's Super ...

NOREEN NASIR, THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

Super Bowl team stirs controversy among Native Americans

Some Native Americans are demanding the Kansas City Chiefs change its name and ditch its logo

57 minutes ago

Crews with WSDOT also installed temporary tolling equipment on the 520 bridge, and began demolition...

Nate Connors

Weekend Closures: Revive I-5 and Montlake Boulevard

Montlake Boulevard and parts of I-5 affected by traffic closures this weekend,

1 hour ago

Image: The Seattle Police Department arrived on the scene of an attempted robbery near Ingraham Hig...

Kate Stone

Ingraham High students arrested for trying to rob classmate at gunpoint

Four Ingraham High School students were arrested Friday and are accused of trying to rob another student at gunpoint on school grounds.

14 hours ago

Image: Protesters block a portion of Interstate 5 in Seattle on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024....

Kate Stone

WSP recommends charges for protesters who shut down I-5 in Seattle

The agency recommended charges against five people accused of being involved in the pro-Palestinian protest that shut down I-5 north for hours last month.

16 hours ago

In this FILE photo provided by Kawena Alo-Kaonohi is a view looking down into Kahakuloa village in ...

Associated Press

Magnitude 5.7 earthquake strikes just south of Hawaii’s Big Island, U.S. Geological Survey says

The U.S. Geological Survey said Friday that a magnitude 6.3 earthquake struck just south of the Big Island of Hawaii.

22 hours ago

Sinkhole partially swallows a Spokane recycling truck