The Sound Transit station in the Chinatown-International District has re-opened after a Saturday afternoon demonstration.

The 1 Line between Pioneer Square Station and Stadium Station is back in service.

Sound Transit was providing shuttle buses to travel between the stations.

1 Line station at Int’l Dist/Chinatown is closed until later today due to a demonstration. https://t.co/LsFj22OMiK — SoundTransit-Alerts (@Alerts_ST) February 11, 2024

The station was closed for several hours.

We do not know what the demonstration was about.