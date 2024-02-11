Chinatown-International District Sound Transit station re-opened after demonstration
Feb 10, 2024, 6:19 PM | Updated: 7:34 pm
(KIRO 7)
The Sound Transit station in the Chinatown-International District has re-opened after a Saturday afternoon demonstration.
The 1 Line between Pioneer Square Station and Stadium Station is back in service.
Sound Transit was providing shuttle buses to travel between the stations.
1 Line station at Int’l Dist/Chinatown is closed until later today due to a demonstration. https://t.co/LsFj22OMiK
— SoundTransit-Alerts (@Alerts_ST) February 11, 2024
The station was closed for several hours.
We do not know what the demonstration was about.