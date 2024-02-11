Close
Chinatown-International District Sound Transit station re-opened after demonstration

Feb 10, 2024, 6:19 PM | Updated: 7:34 pm

Chinatown-International District demonstration closes Sound Transit station on Saturday. (KIRO 7)

BY BILL KACZARABA


The Sound Transit station in the Chinatown-International District has re-opened after a Saturday afternoon demonstration.

The 1 Line between Pioneer Square Station and Stadium Station is back in service.

Sound Transit was providing shuttle buses to travel between the stations.

The station was closed for several hours.

Other news: Detectives investigating homicide in Yesler Terrace

We do not know what the demonstration was about.

 

 

Chinatown-International District Sound Transit station re-opened after demonstration