Detectives investigating homicide in Yesler Terrace

Feb 10, 2024, 2:00 PM | Updated: 2:02 pm

Police lights...

A police vehicle's lights. (Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)

(Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)

Bill Kaczaraba's Profile Picture

BY BILL KACZARABA


MyNorthwest Content Editor

Seattle Police are investigating on Saturday after a man was found dead in Yesler Terrace neighborhood.

Shortly after 7:00 a.m., police got a call from a passerby that a man was down in an alley along the 300 block of 12th Avenue. Police arrived and found the man in his 50s with obvious head trauma.

Other crime: Ingraham High students arrested for trying to rob classmate at gunpoint

Officers secured the area until Homicide detectives and members of the Crime Scene Investigation Unit arrived.

The Homicide Unit will be leading the investigation. So far, no information regarding possible suspects.

Police are asking anyone who has surveillance video in the area or information regarding this investigation, to call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000.

