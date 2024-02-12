Gunfire from weekend shooting wounds 10-year-old in Lakewood

A 10-year-old child is recovering after being grazed by a bullet while sitting in a car over the weekend.

The gunfire erupted at approximately 3:20 p.m. Saturday in a Lakewood parking lot near South Tacoma Way and 80th Street.

KIRO Newsradio reported someone pulled out a gun after an argument nearby. Dispatch received several reports of shots being fired, according to KOMO News, including one from a parent who said their 10-year-old child had been hit by a bullet.

The child suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to Mary Bridge Children’s Hospital for further treatment. Police believe the suspect was not aiming at the child.

As officers are still investigating the shooting and are looking for suspects, Lakewood Police stated there is no imminent danger to the public regarding the incident.

