Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

MYNORTHWEST NEWS

First case of bubonic plague since 2015 hits Oregon, pet cat confirmed as source

Feb 13, 2024, 6:32 AM

bubonic plague cat...

An orange cat sits in a cage. (Photo: Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

(Photo: Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

Frank Sumrall's Profile Picture

BY FRANK SUMRALL


MyNorthwest Content Editor

The first case of human bubonic plague in Oregon since 2015 has been confirmed by health officials who claimed the person likely got it from their pet cat.

Deschutes County health officials were able to confirm the cat as the source because the feline was also showing symptoms of the disease.

More on health hazards in WA: Listeria bacteria found in milkshakes at Tacoma Frugals linked to 3 deaths

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), patients develop fever, headache, chills, and one or more swollen, painful lymph nodes when inflicted with the bubonic plague. Symptoms start occurring between two and eight days after initial contact. The CDC stated an infected flea bite is the most common way to contract this disease. It’s one of three plagues the CDC racks, with the other two being pneumonic and septicemic plague.

Pet cats in particular are highly susceptible to plague. If not contracted from a flea bite, another common way cats get the plague is through contact with an infected rodent before passing it on to humans.

“All close contacts of the resident and their pet have been contacted and provided medication to prevent illness,” Deschutes County Health Officer Dr. Richard Fawcett said in a prepared statement.

More on infectious diseases in WA: Northwest has long and forgotten history of infectious disease outbreaks

Health officials don’t think the public is in danger, and the victim’s close contacts have been given medication to prevent the plague from spreading.

The last known case of the bubonic plague in Washington was reported in 1984 when a trapper got sick after skinning a bobcat. The U.S. averages about seven human plague cases a year, according to the CDC.

Frank Sumrall is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read his stories here and you can email him here.

MyNorthwest News

federal way body...

Sam Campbell

Body found in the middle of the road in Federal Way, officers investigating

Police officers found the man with "obvious injuries" after a 911 caller reported the body at approximately 1:12 a.m. Tuesday morning.

2 hours ago

hood canal bridge...

Feliks Banel

The windstorm that sank the Hood Canal Bridge in 1979

Total cost of the 1.3 mile span was $25 million in 1961, or the equivalent of about $210 million in 2019 dollars.

3 hours ago

aid package Israel Ukraine...

Stephen Groves, The Associated Press

Senate passes a $95.3 billion aid package for Ukraine and Israel, but fate in the House is uncertain

The vote came after a small group of Republicans opposed to the $60 billion for Ukraine held the Senate floor through the night.

4 hours ago

I-5 connection...

Chris Sullivan

Tacoma HOV expansion leaves 8-mile gap

The HOV expansion through Tacoma wrapped up last year, but it left an eight-mile gap.

4 hours ago

Image:The Bellingham Police Department arrested four prolific graffiti suspects accused of vandaliz...

Matt Markovich

Bill using state traffic cameras, other tech to fight graffiti passes in House

House Bill 1989 presents a more tech-savvy approach to combatting vandalism, as it introduces advanced spray drone technology and more.

4 hours ago

Image: Assault weapons and hand guns are seen for sale....

Matt Markovich

State Senate passes bill expanding prohibited weapon zones

The Washington Senate passed a bill, broadening the scope of specific places where individuals are prohibited from knowingly carrying weapons.

13 hours ago

First case of bubonic plague since 2015 hits Oregon, pet cat confirmed as source