Humane Society waives adoptions fees on Valentines Day as pet surrenders increase

As a Valentine’s Day special, The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County is waiving its pet adoption fees, swapping it for a $14 flat fee for residents to adopt a dog, cat, or any other pet at the facility.

All over Washington, inflation is hurting everyone, squeezing budgets to the limit. It is most especially felt with pets and their owners. Another humane society, Seattle Humane, claimed it will likely see approximately 1,500 pets given up by their owners this year, according to KOMO News, a number that was reached in 2023 as well. However, the humane society stated pet surrenders can easily reach up to 3,000 in a year with current inflation rates.

More on pets in WA: Pet owners desperate for appointments with shortage of veterinarians

At the Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County, staff members offer support to pet owners who are struggling financially.

“With prices going up so fast, rental increases, increasing pet security deposits, stuff like that is making it really difficult for pet owners,” The Humane Society’s Lauren Green told KIRO Newsradio.

The support staff handles each case individually, making sure pet owners have what they need to keep their pets healthy and happy.

With pet surrenders increasing, strays throughout the state are increasing too.

More from James Lynch: Protesters upset about treatment from Seattle police

“We always encourage visiting our website, or just come on down to the shelter and see who you connect with, who you fall in love with,” Green said.

The $14 adoption special runs through Feb. 18 at The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County.

You can read more of James Lynch’s stories here. Follow James on X, formerly known as Twitter, or email him here.

Follow @James_KIRORadio