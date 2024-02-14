Two carjacking suspects arrested after evading police with multiple stolen cars

Two suspected car thieves were arrested by Kent Police Tuesday after law enforcement authorities chased them through South King County. The King County Sherriff’s Office’s helicopter, Guardian 1, was dispatched to aid in the chase.

Police told KIRO 7 the chase started when Kent officers responded to a report of a stolen white Cadillac Escalade off of 110th Avenue Southeast. The King County Sheriff’s Office sent out the Guardian 1 to monitor the Escalade. The helicopter continued to track the fleeing car, which eventually hit another vehicle before continuing its escape. Officers responded to that accident to provide aid, according to the Kent Police Department.

“Guardian 1 then reported that the suspect/Escalade driver, a 26-year-old Kent man, had exited the Escalade in the 19200 block of 124 AV SE, and carjacked a red Ford Explorer,” Kent Police reported. “The passenger/suspect in the Escalade, a 24-year-old Kent woman, moved into the driver’s seat and followed the Explorer as it attempted to flee. The Officers now had probable cause for carjacking and were able to initiate a vehicle pursuit.”

The man driving the recently stolen Ford Explorer eventually abandoned the car and carjacked a blue SUV minutes later.

“At about 1 p.m., the suspect struck another vehicle near 232 and Petrovsky Rd,” Kent Police stated. “Kent Officers were able to catch up to the male at this point and take him into custody.”

The woman, still driving the white Cadillac Escalade, was involved in a rollover accident near the 20200 block of 148 AV SE. She managed to escape on foot, but was later located by a King County Deputy a short distance away.

Both suspects are now in custody.

“Several felony level criminal charges for both suspects are anticipated,” Kent Police added.

Two incidents with white Cadillac Escalades in two days

The arrests occurred a day after a white Cadillac Escalade evaded police and crashed into multiple vehicles at the Bellevue Way Northeast and Northwest 4th Street intersection near Bellevue Downtown Park. No injuries were reported from that crash.

There is no confirmation that the two incidents are related, as of this reporting.

This is a developing story, check back for updates

