Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

MYNORTHWEST NEWS

Suspect flees Bellevue hit-and-run on foot, multiple cars heavily damaged

Feb 12, 2024, 9:03 AM

bellevue hit-and-run...

White Cadillac Escalade after the accident. (Photo: Sam Campbell/KIRO Newsradio)

(Photo: Sam Campbell/KIRO Newsradio)

Sam Campbell's Profile Picture

BY SAM CAMPBELL


KIRO Newsradio Reporter

Police officers are responding to a hit-and-run in Bellevue that occurred at the Bellevue Way Northeast and Northwest 4th Street intersection near Bellevue Downtown Park.

According to a captain with Bellevue Police, Washington State Patrol (WSP) troopers tried to pull over the suspected driver on Interstate 405, but the driver allegedly refused to stop, taking off and eventually running a red light, colliding into two other vehicles. According to KIRO Newsradio, there was heavy damage at the scene.

More on crime in WA: Gunfire from weekend shooting wounds 10-year-old in Lakewood

The suspect was driving a white Cadillac Escalade, now wedged within planters outlining a mall parking lot near the intersection after the crash. The Escalade had “tons of toolboxes” inside, according to KIRO Newsradio. One of the vehicles the suspect crashed into was quickly towed away while the other, a blue Subaru, is still at the scene.

“The driver of the suspect vehicle, the white Escalade, fled the scene on foot,” Bellevue Police Captain Rob Spingler told KIRO Newsradio. “He was last seen westbound on NE 4th at about 100th Avenue Northeast.”

Despite the violent crash, no injuries have been reported. One of the victims was even able to drive away on their own.

“These cars are completely mangled,” Dan, a witness to the accident, said. “Tools were ejected from the truck. It looked like it was very violent.”

More from Sam Campbell: Protest occurs at Chief Sealth High School following shooting death of student

“It just flew by,” another witness added. “I was just walking down here, I walk here every morning, then the crash, boom! Looked over as the car flies through here, and then, accident.”

As roads are cleared up and reopening, traffic delays are still expected with officers remaining on the scene. Police described the suspect as a man wearing dark sweatpants and a blue hoodie. There is no indication whether alcohol or drugs are involved, as of this reporting.

Follow Sam Campbell on Twitter or email him here

MyNorthwest News

Usher adds Seattle concert...

KIRO 7 News Staff

Fresh off the Super Bowl, Usher adds Seattle show to US tour

Usher has announced new dates Monday morning for his U.S. tour - and Seattle is included.

3 hours ago

Super Bowl celebration...

Dave Ross

Ross: The NFL does it again

The NFL once again put on a show that was able to keep me tuned in for four hours even though I had no stake in either team.

3 hours ago

super bowl...

Rob Maaddi, The Associated Press

Patrick Mahomes rallies the Chiefs to second straight Super Bowl title, 25-22 over 49ers in overtime

The NFL’s first Super Bowl in Las Vegas was a sloppy, mistake-filled affair that was mostly boring until the back-and-forth fourth quarter and OT.

4 hours ago

bezos amazon stock...

Frank Sumrall

Jeff Bezos sells $2 billion in Amazon shares with ‘world’s richest man’ title in reach

According to Bloomberg, Amazon disclosed that Bezos plans to sell as many as 50 million shares of Amazon over the next 12 months.

4 hours ago

gunfire 10-year-old...

Frank Sumrall

Gunfire from weekend shooting wounds 10-year-old in Lakewood

The gunfire erupted in a Lakewood parking lot near South Tacoma Way and 80th Street.

6 hours ago

AI layoffs...

Colleen O'Brien

Colleen O’Brien: Good news for jobs amid massive layoffs — AI engineers

Mike said there have been roughly 200,000 layoffs, broadly speaking, in the last two years. Amazon, Apple, Microsoft, Google and Meta are all involved.

6 hours ago

Suspect flees Bellevue hit-and-run on foot, multiple cars heavily damaged