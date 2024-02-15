Three months after a car crash killed a 16-year-old girl in Roy, the 18-year-old driver of the vehicle gave himself up to Pierce County deputies.

This decision came after the grieving family pleaded with the suspect to turn himself in, according to KIRO 7. The driver of the vehicle, Nickolas Greinke, was the 16-year-old girl’s boyfriend and is suspected of abandoning the crashed truck with his dead or dying girlfriend, Zoey Wiseman, inside. Wiseman was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders.

On Nov. 30, a pink pickup truck, driven by Greinke, attempted to pass traffic at an alarmingly high speed, resulting in a catastrophic collision with another vehicle, according to Pierce County Sgt. Darren Moss, killing Wiseman in the process. No one in Wiseman’s family has seen Grienke since Nov. 30.

“Where he was hiding, we’re not quite sure of that right now, but the most important thing is that he came forward and turned himself in,” Moss told KIRO Newsradio. “A witness has also told us that he had fled and come back several times trying to wake his girlfriend and then finally fled a final time and didn’t come back.”

Sgt. Moss stated in addition to leaving the accident scene, and the teen will likely be charged with causing his 16-year-old girlfriend’s death with his reckless driving.

“I know God would want me to forgive him,” Grandmother Jeanne Sison told KIRO 7. “But I can’t do it yet.”

“When my mom texted me at 10 o’clock at night, my chest was so…” Aunt Selena Sison added, her voice trailing off. “I relive that night. I try not to, but it’s hard.”

Authorities previously issued a reward for any information leading to his arrest before Grienke decided to turn himself in.

“It’s a mistake, I’m sure,” Moss said. “He didn’t try to hurt or kill anyone, but he had to come forward and face accountability for what he’s done.”

