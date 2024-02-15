Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

MYNORTHWEST NEWS

Man suspected to be responsible for girlfriend’s death turns himself in three months later

Feb 15, 2024, 2:44 PM | Updated: 2:45 pm

zoey wiseman car crash...

Pierce County deputies during a traffic stop. (Photo courtesy of Pierce County Sheriff's Office)

(Photo courtesy of Pierce County Sheriff's Office)

Frank Sumrall's Profile Picture

BY FRANK SUMRALL


MyNorthwest Content Editor

Three months after a car crash killed a 16-year-old girl in Roy, the 18-year-old driver of the vehicle gave himself up to Pierce County deputies.

This decision came after the grieving family pleaded with the suspect to turn himself in, according to KIRO 7. The driver of the vehicle, Nickolas Greinke, was the 16-year-old girl’s boyfriend and is suspected of abandoning the crashed truck with his dead or dying girlfriend, Zoey Wiseman, inside. Wiseman was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders.

More crime in WA: Store owner prevents robbery by bringing a machete to a knife fight

On Nov. 30, a pink pickup truck, driven by Greinke, attempted to pass traffic at an alarmingly high speed, resulting in a catastrophic collision with another vehicle, according to Pierce County Sgt. Darren Moss, killing Wiseman in the process. No one in Wiseman’s family has seen Grienke since Nov. 30.

“Where he was hiding, we’re not quite sure of that right now, but the most important thing is that he came forward and turned himself in,” Moss told KIRO Newsradio. “A witness has also told us that he had fled and come back several times trying to wake his girlfriend and then finally fled a final time and didn’t come back.”

Sgt. Moss stated in addition to leaving the accident scene, and the teen will likely be charged with causing his 16-year-old girlfriend’s death with his reckless driving.

“I know God would want me to forgive him,” Grandmother Jeanne Sison told KIRO 7. “But I can’t do it yet.”

“When my mom texted me at 10 o’clock at night, my chest was so…” Aunt Selena Sison added, her voice trailing off. “I relive that night. I try not to, but it’s hard.”

More crime in WA: Father, son pot dealers from Seattle sentenced to federal prison

Authorities previously issued a reward for any information leading to his arrest before Grienke decided to turn himself in.

“It’s a mistake, I’m sure,” Moss said. “He didn’t try to hurt or kill anyone, but he had to come forward and face accountability for what he’s done.”

Contributing: KIRO 7

Frank Sumrall is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read his stories here and you can email him here.

MyNorthwest News

federal way body...

James Lynch

Federal Way Police Chief: ‘No-pursuit law makes communities less safe’

Federal Way Police Chief Andy Hwang blames Washington State’s no-pursuit law for no being able to capture group that damaged 69 cars.

3 hours ago

Sound Transit live wire testing for East Link -- 2 Line BelRed...

Steve Coogan

Sound Transit sets April opening date for 8 new Eastside stations

Sound Transit announced Thursday the initial segment of the Link 2 Line will open to passenger service on Saturday, April 27. 

3 hours ago

King County sheriff...

Bill Kaczaraba

Two charged in Maple Valley murders

Charges have been made in connection with the murder of two people in Maple Valley last November, the King County Sheriff reports in a news release. On Thursday, King County Detectives charged Joshua Jones with Rendering Criminal Assistance in association with the murders of Williams and Riley.  BrandonGerner is being charged with two counts of […]

3 hours ago

UW prestigious ranking...

Bill Kaczaraba

UW ranked in top 25% of survey examining ‘most prestigious’ schools

Among public universities, UW only trails the University of California, Berkeley, UCLA and the University of Michigan.

4 hours ago

super bowl parade...

Associated Press

Things to know about the shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl celebration

Gunfire erupted at the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl celebration Wednesday, leaving one woman dead and more than 20 people injured, including children.

9 hours ago

Holding hands...

Angela Poe Russell, KIRO Newsradio

Angela Poe Russell: Love is challenging in a complex time

Love is more difficult in a time of dating shows, technology, and a need for connection.

9 hours ago

Man suspected to be responsible for girlfriend’s death turns himself in three months later