Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

CRIME BLOTTER

Store owner prevents robbery by bringing a machete to a knife fight

Feb 15, 2024, 7:10 AM

machete...

Qatamin defends himself from a robbery attempt with a machete. (Photo screenshot of security footage provided by Tacoma Police)

(Photo screenshot of security footage provided by Tacoma Police)

James Lynch's Profile Picture

BY JAMES LYNCH


KIRO Newsradio Reporter

A 70-year-old store owner fended off a knife-wielding robber by brandishing his own store’s defense system — a really big machete.

Naif Qatamin, the store owner, and his wife run Selena One Market in Tacoma. The business has been robbed before, with Qatamin using a stick for protection. A year ago, he upgraded to a machete, slotted right next to the register.

More on WA crime: Two carjacking suspects arrested after evading police with multiple stolen cars

On Feb. 5, the store’s upgraded defense came in handy when a pocketknife-wielding robber walked to the register and announced, “This is a robbery. Do you understand?”

Qaatamin understood, and from behind the counter, pulled his machete while saying, “That’s not a knife, this is a knife.”

Most machetes range from 10 to 28 inches, with 18 inches being the most common length, according to Machete Specialists, whereas a pocketknife can only have a blade up to three inches in length.

“He backed up there,” Qatamin told KIRO Newsradio. “He was shocked and fell down right there.”

The suspected robber ran from the store, but was later caught by police. The next day, he was released from jail and returned to the store.

“He stood right there by the door and said ‘I’m going to come back, rob you and kill you.’ I said ‘One step inside and I’m going to fix you up.’ He put his foot down right there and I hit him right here,” Qatamin said, pointing to his chest.

More from James Lynch: Humane Society waives adoption fees on Valentine’s Day as pet surrenders increase

Police discourage robbery victims from resisting, advising business owners and other victims to just give up the cash out of safety. Just don’t expect that from Qatamin.

“Me scared? No! He was scared,” Qatamin said in response to whether he was scared over the incident or not.

You can read more of James Lynch’s stories here. Follow James on X, formerly known as Twitter, or email him here.

Crime Blotter

carjacking kent...

Frank Sumrall

Two carjacking suspects arrested after evading police with multiple stolen cars

The man driving the recently stolen Ford Explorer eventually abandoned the car and carjacked a blue SUV minutes later.  

1 day ago

federal way body...

Sam Campbell

Body found in the middle of the road in Federal Way, officers investigating

Police officers found the man with "obvious injuries" after a 911 caller reported the body at approximately 1:12 a.m. Tuesday morning.

2 days ago

gunfire 10-year-old...

Frank Sumrall

Gunfire from weekend shooting wounds 10-year-old in Lakewood

The gunfire erupted in a Lakewood parking lot near South Tacoma Way and 80th Street.

3 days ago

Image: The Seattle Police Department arrived on the scene of an attempted robbery near Ingraham Hig...

Kate Stone

Ingraham High students arrested for trying to rob classmate at gunpoint

Four Ingraham High School students were arrested Friday and are accused of trying to rob another student at gunpoint on school grounds.

5 days ago

seattle chorus burglary...

James Lynch

Seattle men’s, women’s chorus office burglarized 4 times in 4 days

The choruses' office is located in Seattle's First Hill neighborhood. It's an area familiar with this kind of crime, but the frequency is new.

8 days ago

Image: The three suspects of a series of car thefts in Western Washington were described as juvenil...

Steve Coogan

Teen pajama car prowler suspects arrested, police in Bellevue say

Three teenage girls thought to be the pajama car prowlers that have terrorized the Puget Sound region in recent weeks have been placed under arrest.

8 days ago

Store owner prevents robbery by bringing a machete to a knife fight