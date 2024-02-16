Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

MYNORTHWEST LIFESTYLE

Weekend revelry roundup: Black History Month celebrations, movies, music, more

Feb 16, 2024, 2:34 PM

Image: The BE Great Celebration, being put on by the Downtown Seattle Association, will be held Feb...

The BE Great Celebration, being put on by the Downtown Seattle Association, will be held Feb. 16 and 17 in Occidental Square (Image provided by the Downtown Seattle Association)

(Image provided by the Downtown Seattle Association)

KIRO Newsradio staff's Profile Picture

BY PAUL HOLDEN


Here for what's next

The weekend is here yet again and no cold weather is going to keep you stuck in the house, right?

Prep for the upcoming Academy Awards (Sunday, March 10 on ABC) with the SIFF Cinema Uptown in Seattle, as the theater is showing all of the Oscar-nominated short films all weekend long. All three nominated categories, animated, live action and documentary will be shown. Check out the SIFF website for showtimes.

For those who can’t can’t stop listening to Usher after last weekend’s Super Bowl LVIII halftime performance, Nectar Lounge is playing 1990s and 2000s hip hop and R&B jams all night long Friday, starting at 9 p.m.  Tickets are $20.

Speaking of tunes, Seattle-based record label Forest Ray Records is hosting their annual FRy Fest at the Belltown Yacht Club. The two-day event begins Friday and takes place Saturday. Tickets cost $25 for one night. Those who buy tickets for both nights will pay $40 total. There will be a specialty beer courtesy of Cloudburst Brewing and plenty of vinyl for sale. Doors will open at 5 p.m.

Black History Month festivities

The Downtown Seattle Association (DSA), in partnership with Arte Noir and the Wonder of Woman Gallery, will host the BE Great Celebration, a free two-day event on Friday and Saturday that “brings together Black culture, arts, music, food and more.” BE Great is appropriate for all ages and will be held at Seattle’s Occidental Square. It runs from 4-7 p.m. Friday and noon-3 p.m. on Saturday.

Black History Month celebrations continue at the Northwest African American Museum Saturday with a series of genealogy workshops for those interested in digging back in their family histories. “Hidden in Plain Sight: Sharing Research and Stories of Enslaved Ancestors” will be held from 11 a.m.-noon. As the organization’s website explains, This presentation “will explore how to find enslaved ancestors using slave schedules, wills and inventories and history blogs.” Genealogy Live will be held from 1-2 p.m. Later, a talk about the program’s internships and fellowships will take place between 3 and 5 p.m.

From Feliks Banel: Good news and bad news for two popular drive-in theaters

Lunar New Year celebrations

If you have not yet celebrated Lunar New Year, you might want to head to the University of Washington this weekend. The Chinese Student Association at the University of Washington is throwing a big celebration Saturday night, including performances, calligraphy, a scavenger hunt and more. There will also be plenty of tasty treats like BBQ pork buns, bubble waffles, and plenty of types of tea. The fun starts Saturday at 5:30 p.m. For those interested in a performance, the music and dancing begins at 7 p.m.

As noted by the Downtown Seattle Association, those who want to celebrate the Year of the Dragon can also head to Seattle’s Westlake Park Sunday for a celebration that begins at 10 a.m. The revelry will include a traditional lion dance performance featuring the Mak Fai Dragon & Lion Dance Association, the DSA says.

The performance begins at noon. Also, an additional lion dance performance will take place at First Avenue and Pike Street at 1 p.m.

More from Paul Holden: Northwest Flower and Garden Festival brings an early spring to Seattle

It’s a big weekend for beer

The Seventh Annual Winter Beer Festival will be held Saturday from noon-9 p.m. at the McMenamins Anderson School in Bothell. More than 30 beers and ciders will be on tap, including brews made from McMenamins. Nothing goes better with beer than good food and live music, both of which will be at the festival. Tickets purchased in advance are available for $30. Tickets purchased the day of the event or on site cost $35. All ages are welcome to the event. But those who want to sample beers and ciders need to be 21 or over.

Also on Saturday, the Winterhop Brew Fest is going on in downtown Ellensburg. Thirty breweries, local vendors, local food and multiple venues are part of the Brew Fest. If you were looking for a reason to check out Ellensburg, this is a perfect excuse to do so.

There are plenty of things going on in Puget Sound region this weekend. It’s time to get out of the house!

MyNorthwest Lifestyle

UW prestigious ranking...

Bill Kaczaraba

UW ranked in top 25% of survey examining ‘most prestigious’ schools in the world

Among public universities, UW only trails the University of California, Berkeley, UCLA and the University of Michigan.

1 day ago

essentially ellington jazz competition...

Lisa Brooks

3 Seattle-area high school jazz bands named finalists at prestigious jazz competition

Garfield and Roosevelt High have won the competition four times. Bothell hasn't won yet, but it has made it to the final 15 each of the past three years.

1 day ago

Flower and Garden Festival...

Paul Holden

Northwest Flower and Garden Festival brings an early spring to Seattle

Spring is in full bloom this week at the Northwest Flower and Garden Festival in Seattle.

2 days ago

dos don'ts valentines day...

Frank Sumrall

Gee Scott: 8 dos and don’ts of Valentines Day

Seattle's Morning News called upon its relationship consultant, with a Ph.D. in romance, KIRO Newsradio host Gee Scott to advise the younger couples.

2 days ago

Image: Mahir, a florist prepares for Valentine's Day on Monday, Feb. 12, 2024 in New York City. Tha...

Micki Gamez

In time for Valentine’s Day: A love psychic shares her story and tips

Psychic matchmaker and podcast host Deborah Graham teaches people how to move on from lost love and find new romance.

3 days ago

pearl jam tour dark matter...

Frank Sumrall

Pearl Jam to embark on global 2024 tour for new album “Dark Matter”

"Dark Matter" will be released in full April 19, the same day Taylor Swift is dropping her 11th studio album, "The Tortured Poets Department."

3 days ago

Weekend revelry roundup: Black History Month celebrations, movies, music, more