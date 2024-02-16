Kent bus shooting leaves 1 person dead

There has been a shooting on a Metro Transit bus in Kent that has left one person dead.

“There has been a weapon discharge on one of our buses,” Al Sanders, a metro spokesperson, told KIRO Newsradio.

KIRO Newsradio’s James Lynch said it happened on Metro 161 near Central Avenue and E. Gowe Street.

SHOOTING ON KING COUNTY METRO BUS RESULTS IN FATALITY 35 year old male shot 29 year old male who succumbed to his wounds despite life saving efforts Kent Detectives are investigating what led up to the shooting. The shooter is cooperatinghttps://t.co/OheRgo5gCe — Kent Police (@kentpd) February 16, 2024

In a news release from Kent police: Officers arrived to find that a 29-year-old male, residence unknown, had exited the bus with a gunshot wound. As officers and fire personnel proceeded with lifesaving efforts, the male succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene. Officers simultaneously located a 35 year-old male, residence unknown, with minor injuries claiming to have been assaulted by the deceased.

Kent police will continue the investigation.

Someone reportedly pulled out a weapon. Police believe that one person was killed by the discharge.

We don’t know what led to the fight.