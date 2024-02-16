Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

MYNORTHWEST NEWS

Kent bus shooting leaves 1 person dead

Feb 16, 2024, 3:12 PM | Updated: 7:02 pm

Bus shooting...

One man is dead after a shooting incident on a Metro Transit bus in Kent. (Photo: James Lynch, MyNorthwest)

(Photo: James Lynch, MyNorthwest)

Bill Kaczaraba's Profile Picture

BY BILL KACZARABA


MyNorthwest Content Editor

There has been a shooting on a Metro Transit bus in Kent that has left one person dead.

“There has been a weapon discharge on one of our buses,” Al Sanders, a metro spokesperson, told KIRO Newsradio.

KIRO Newsradio’s James Lynch said it happened on Metro 161 near Central Avenue and E. Gowe Street.

In a news release from Kent police:
Officers arrived to find that a 29-year-old male, residence unknown, had exited the bus with a gunshot wound. As officers and fire personnel proceeded with lifesaving efforts, the male succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene. Officers simultaneously located a 35 year-old male, residence unknown, with minor injuries claiming to have been assaulted by the deceased.

Kent police will continue the investigation.

Someone reportedly pulled out a weapon. Police believe that one person was killed by the discharge.

We don’t know what led to the fight.

MyNorthwest News

Image: This image shows a suspect identified as Marcelo F. Vargas-Fernandez on the Expedia Group ca...

Kate Stone

Expedia to close Seattle offices for 3 days to up security after spy cam reports

Expedia's development comes after a former employee was charged earlier this month with installing spy cameras in two all-gender restrooms on the campus.

4 hours ago

federal way body...

James Lynch

Federal Way Police Chief: ‘No-pursuit law makes communities less safe’

Federal Way Police Chief Andy Hwang blames Washington State’s no-pursuit law for no being able to capture group that damaged 69 cars.

5 hours ago

Sound Transit live wire testing for East Link -- 2 Line BelRed...

Steve Coogan

Sound Transit sets April opening date for 8 new Eastside stations

Sound Transit announced Thursday the initial segment of the Link 2 Line will open to passenger service on Saturday, April 27. 

5 hours ago

syphilis...

Bill Kaczaraba

UW Medicine: King County sees ‘great increase’ in syphilis cases following national trend

Seattle and King County are seeing dramatic hikes in syphilis cases, UW Medicine reports. “We are seeing a great increase in the number of syphilis cases. In the last two years, we’ve seen an increase in women by 90% each year in the incidence of syphilis from 2020 to 2022,” Dr. Meena Ramchandani, an infectious […]

5 hours ago

Image: Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs, left, celebrates with Taylor Swift after defeating t...

Associated Press

Taylor Swift gives $100K to family of woman killed in Chiefs parade shooting

Taylor Swift donated $100,000 to the family of Lisa Lopez-Galvan, the woman killed in the shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl victory parade.

9 hours ago

navalny death...

Dasha Litvinova, The Associated Press

Western officials and Kremlin critics blame Putin for Navalny’s death in prison

"He was killed for exposing Putin and his mafia as the crooks and thieves they are," Kasparov, who lives abroad, wrote on X.

11 hours ago

Kent bus shooting leaves 1 person dead