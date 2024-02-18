Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

MYNORTHWEST NEWS

5 cyclists attacked by cougar in King County

Feb 17, 2024, 4:04 PM

cougar attack...

(Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)

(Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)

KIRO 7 News Staff's Profile Picture

BY KIRO 7 NEWS STAFF


Watch. Live. Local. In Depth.

A group of five cyclists were attacked by a cougar in King County around 1 p.m. on Saturday.

According to the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife, officers got reports of injuries on a trail northeast of Falls City.

Five cyclists were attacked and a woman is in the hospital for her injuries.

Fish and Wildlife removed a cougar at the scene and a hound handler has been sent to find a possible second cougar involved.

More on animal attacks: Aggressive owl wreaking havoc in local Whidbey park

WDFD is asking people to avoid the area.

MyNorthwest News

The State Capitol in Olympia...

Kate Stone

3 of Washington’s 6 citizen initiatives will get legislative hearings

Citizen-backed changes to police pursuit, state income tax, and parental rights laws will get their moment in front of lawmakers in Olympia this month.

10 hours ago

pse gas service...

Kate Stone

End of PSE’s obligation to provide natural gas service closer to passing legislature

House Republican leader Drew Stokesbary, R-Auburn, said earlier this week the legislation would, "effectively ban natural gas for for Washingtonians."

11 hours ago

Image: A recent photo of Port Townsend...

Heather Bosch

‘Difficult decision:’ Father won’t face charge in newborn baby’s death

A Port Townsend father, who has who has a history of drug use and homelessness, won't face charges in the death of his newborn baby, for now.

23 hours ago

Image: The Washington State Patrol released a statement Friday, Feb. 16 about charges being recomme...

Kate Stone

More charges recommended for protesters who shut down I-5 in Seattle

Washington State Patrol forwarded their recommendations for seven additional people involved in the pro-Palestinian protest that shut down I-5 be charged.

24 hours ago

Image: This image shows a suspect identified as Marcelo F. Vargas-Fernandez on the Expedia Group ca...

Kate Stone

Expedia to close Seattle offices for 3 days to up security after spy cam reports

Expedia's development comes after a former employee was charged earlier this month with installing spy cameras in two all-gender restrooms on the campus.

1 day ago

Bus shooting...

Bill Kaczaraba

Kent bus shooting leaves 1 person dead

A shooting on a Metro Transit bus in Kent Friday afternoon left one person dead.

1 day ago

5 cyclists attacked by cougar in King County