5 cyclists attacked by cougar in King County

A group of five cyclists were attacked by a cougar in King County around 1 p.m. on Saturday.

According to the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife, officers got reports of injuries on a trail northeast of Falls City.

Five cyclists were attacked and a woman is in the hospital for her injuries.

Fish and Wildlife removed a cougar at the scene and a hound handler has been sent to find a possible second cougar involved.

WDFD is asking people to avoid the area.