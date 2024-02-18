5 cyclists attacked by cougar in King County
Feb 17, 2024, 4:04 PM
(Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)
A group of five cyclists were attacked by a cougar in King County around 1 p.m. on Saturday.
According to the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife, officers got reports of injuries on a trail northeast of Falls City.
Five cyclists were attacked and a woman is in the hospital for her injuries.
Fish and Wildlife removed a cougar at the scene and a hound handler has been sent to find a possible second cougar involved.
More on animal attacks: Aggressive owl wreaking havoc in local Whidbey park
WDFD is asking people to avoid the area.