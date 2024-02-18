Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

CRIME BLOTTER

Redmond police investigate early-morning shooting at apartment complex

Feb 18, 2024, 12:38 PM

Image: Redmond Police Department arrive on the scene at the Sammamish River Villas apartment comple...

Redmond Police Department arrive on the scene at the Sammamish River Villas apartment complex on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024. (Image courtesy of KIRO 7)

(Image courtesy of KIRO 7)

Steve Coogan's Profile Picture

BY STEVE COOGAN


MyNorthwest Lead Editor

The Redmond Police Department (RPD) is investigating a shooting at the Sammamish River Villas apartment complex on Leary Way, according to posts on their X, formerly known as Twitter, and Facebook accounts.

At approximately 4 a.m. Saturday, police officers responded to a report of shots fired in the parking lot of the complex. When they arrived, officers discovered 35-year-old male victim and confirmed he had been shot twice. The victim was transferred to a local hospital for treatment. He is reported to be in stable condition and remains at the hospital, RPD reported. KIRO 7 reported the victim was shot twice, once in the leg and the other in the head.

RPD detectives do not yet know who the suspect is and they have also not yet released a description.

The department’s preliminary investigation reveals the shooting was not a random act of violence, and there is no threat to the general community.

Hearing from neighbors at the scene

One resident, Farhan Ahmad, said the fire alarm went off in his building at the same time of the shooting, according to KIRO 7.

“It was very weird in the morning like 4 a.m. the alarm went off,” Ahmad said. “There were some cars over there, policemen and they were looking around knocking at doors asking people (for) anything they have seen, if they have heard anything.”

People who live there say it’s not uncommon for nonresidents to sit in their parking lot.

“With it being close to the freeway entrance we sometimes get some random cars that are kind of doing transient activity,” Jennifer Bennett said, KIRO 7 reported.

“It’s kind of scary, actually. We have a 1-year-old,” Jesse Bennett said.

Ahmad, who has a family, doesn’t want to see this happen again.

“I hope this never happens again here,” Ahmad said. “Because there (are) a couple of kids here, my kids play outside so I hope this never happens again.”

Anyone with information or video footage of the parking lot from around 4 a.m. is asked to contact the RPD at 425-556-2500.

Contributing: KIRO 7

Crime Blotter

kent trooper shot...

Frank Sumrall

Suspect arrested after shooting trooper during traffic stop in Kent

The trooper was taken to Harborview Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, according to WSP.

1 day ago

Image: The Washington State Patrol released a statement Friday, Feb. 16 about charges being recomme...

Kate Stone

More charges recommended for protesters who shut down I-5 in Seattle

Washington State Patrol forwarded their recommendations for seven additional people involved in the pro-Palestinian protest that shut down I-5 be charged.

2 days ago

Bus shooting...

Bill Kaczaraba

Kent bus shooting leaves 1 person dead

A shooting on a Metro Transit bus in Kent Friday afternoon left one person dead.

2 days ago

12 13 year olds carjacking gunpoint...

Frank Sumrall

Video: 12, 13-year-old boys arrested for carjacking with gun

Officers first attempted to stop the suspects near North 82nd Street, but they sped away, hopping on State Route 99 in the stolen car.

2 days ago

King County sheriff...

Heather Bosch

2 men tied to white supremacist group charged in Maple Valley murders

Two men tied to a white supremacist prison group have been charged in the death of a man and woman whose bodies were found dumped in Maple Valley in 2023.

3 days ago

machete...

James Lynch

Store owner prevents robbery by bringing a machete to a knife fight

A 70-year-old store owner fended off a knife-wielding robber by brandishing his own store's defense system -- a really big machete.

3 days ago

Redmond police investigate early-morning shooting at apartment complex