The Redmond Police Department (RPD) is investigating a shooting at the Sammamish River Villas apartment complex on Leary Way, according to posts on their X, formerly known as Twitter, and Facebook accounts.

At approximately 4 a.m. Saturday, police officers responded to a report of shots fired in the parking lot of the complex. When they arrived, officers discovered 35-year-old male victim and confirmed he had been shot twice. The victim was transferred to a local hospital for treatment. He is reported to be in stable condition and remains at the hospital, RPD reported. KIRO 7 reported the victim was shot twice, once in the leg and the other in the head.

RPD detectives do not yet know who the suspect is and they have also not yet released a description.

The department’s preliminary investigation reveals the shooting was not a random act of violence, and there is no threat to the general community.

Hearing from neighbors at the scene

One resident, Farhan Ahmad, said the fire alarm went off in his building at the same time of the shooting, according to KIRO 7.

“It was very weird in the morning like 4 a.m. the alarm went off,” Ahmad said. “There were some cars over there, policemen and they were looking around knocking at doors asking people (for) anything they have seen, if they have heard anything.”

People who live there say it’s not uncommon for nonresidents to sit in their parking lot.

“With it being close to the freeway entrance we sometimes get some random cars that are kind of doing transient activity,” Jennifer Bennett said, KIRO 7 reported.

“It’s kind of scary, actually. We have a 1-year-old,” Jesse Bennett said.

Ahmad, who has a family, doesn’t want to see this happen again.

“I hope this never happens again here,” Ahmad said. “Because there (are) a couple of kids here, my kids play outside so I hope this never happens again.”

Anyone with information or video footage of the parking lot from around 4 a.m. is asked to contact the RPD at 425-556-2500.

Contributing: KIRO 7