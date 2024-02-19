Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

CRIME BLOTTER

Tacoma police release sketch of man suspected in woman’s stabbing

Feb 18, 2024, 5:41 PM

Image: Police detectives in Tacoma are asking for the public's help to identify the suspect respons...

Police detectives in Tacoma are asking for the public's help to identify the suspect responsible for a recent stabbing of a woman. The Tacoma Police Department released this sketch of the subject. (Image courtesy of the Tacoma Police Department)

(Image courtesy of the Tacoma Police Department)

Steve Coogan's Profile Picture

BY STEVE COOGAN


MyNorthwest Lead Editor

Police detectives in Tacoma are asking for the public’s help to identify the suspect responsible for a recent stabbing of a woman.

On the afternoon of Feb. 10, an unknown man attacked the victim, who was walking on the marked trails of Five Mile Drive at Point Defiance Park, the Tacoma Police Department (TPD) reported.

The suspect pinned the victim to the ground and repeatedly stabbed her. Witnesses intervened and the suspect ran from the scene toward the Owen Beach parking lot. After that, they lost sight of the man.

Emergency management workers transported the victim to the hospital with serious, non-life-threatening wounds.

Crime blotter: Suspect arrested after shooting trooper during traffic stop in Kent

TPD detectives, working with the victim, witnesses to the assault and a sketch artist from the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department, were able to create a composite depiction of what the assailant looked like at the time of the assault.

The department describes the suspect as a light-skinned, black male in his 20s to 30s, 5-foot-8 to 6 feet tall, and 160 pounds. At the time of the crime, the suspect had black hair that was approximately 3-6 inches long and in an unkempt afro style with short facial hair. He also wore a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants and black shoes.

If anyone is able to recognize the person in the sketch, they are urged to contact Crime Stoppers of Pierce County at tpcrimestoppers.com or call (800) 222-TIPS. For anyone who encounters the person depicted in the image, they should call 911.

‘Difficult decision:’ Father won’t face charge in newborn baby’s death

Also, the TPD says it’s possible park visitors with dash cameras in their cars might have recorded the attacker at some point.

Steve Coogan is the lead editor of My Northwest. You can read more of his stories here. Follow Steve on X, formerly known as Twitter, here and email him here.

Crime Blotter

Image: Redmond Police Department arrive on the scene at the Sammamish River Villas apartment comple...

Steve Coogan

Redmond police investigate early-morning shooting at apartment complex

The Redmond Police Department is investigating a shooting at an apartment complex on Leary Way, according to social media posts.

8 hours ago

kent trooper shot...

Frank Sumrall

Suspect arrested after shooting trooper during traffic stop in Kent

The trooper was taken to Harborview Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, according to WSP.

1 day ago

Image: The Washington State Patrol released a statement Friday, Feb. 16 about charges being recomme...

Kate Stone

More charges recommended for protesters who shut down I-5 in Seattle

Washington State Patrol forwarded their recommendations for seven additional people involved in the pro-Palestinian protest that shut down I-5 be charged.

2 days ago

Bus shooting...

Bill Kaczaraba

Kent bus shooting leaves 1 person dead

A shooting on a Metro Transit bus in Kent Friday afternoon left one person dead.

2 days ago

12 13 year olds carjacking gunpoint...

Frank Sumrall

Video: 12, 13-year-old boys arrested for carjacking with gun

Officers first attempted to stop the suspects near North 82nd Street, but they sped away, hopping on State Route 99 in the stolen car.

3 days ago

King County sheriff...

Heather Bosch

2 men tied to white supremacist group charged in Maple Valley murders

Two men tied to a white supremacist prison group have been charged in the death of a man and woman whose bodies were found dumped in Maple Valley in 2023.

3 days ago

Tacoma police release sketch of man suspected in woman’s stabbing