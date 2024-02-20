Man in critical condition after drive-by shooting on I-5

A man was injured in drive-by shooting that occurred Monday night on Interstate 5 (I-5) south near Interstate 405 (I-405) in King County, according to Washington State Patrol (WSP) Public Information Officer Trooper Rick Johnson.

The victim, who was driving a 2015 Ford Mustang, is in critical condition after being hit multiple times in the shooting.

“He was shot at several times … He did not see the vehicle where the shots were fired from,” Johnson said to KIRO Newsradio Tuesday morning.

It is unclear at this time how many suspects are involved.

Troopers are asking citizens to contact WSP with any information about this shooting.

