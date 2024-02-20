The 12- and 13-year-old boys accused of leading Seattle Police Department (SPD) officers on a high-speed chase after a carjacking are scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.

Police said they stole a woman’s Subaru Outback Feb. 13 on North 85th Street near Aurora Avenue before fleeing from pursuing officers, ultimately crashing at the Denny Way exit.

Officers first attempted to stop the suspects near Wallingford Avenue North and North 82nd Street. But they sped away, hopping on State Route 99 in the stolen car. The vehicle pursuit came to an end at Seventh Avenue North and Thomas Street, according to SPD reported through its SPD Blotter.

New details from court documents show the pair are likely siblings. In the suspect’s probable cause affidavit, a detective wrote the suspects’ mother called 911 eight minutes before the carjacking.

The detective says she reported seeing two boys, 12 and 13, walking on Aurora Avenue with a gun. She also stated she observed the person with the gun put it into his jacket pocket. SPD detectives believe the woman was reporting her two children, but she did not provide their names or indicate she knew them during the call.

Court documents also state that in addition to the vehicle, the suspects stole the carjacking victim’s keys, iPhone, fanny pack and black leather wallet with her credit cards. The suspects allowed the victim to retain her apartment key and responded, “My mom kicked me out” when asked why they were robbing her.

“The woman told police she’d just gotten home when she was approached by two suspects who tapped on her windows, pointed a gun at her and told her to get out,” SPD stated through a post on the SPD Blotter.

“One of the suspects fired a shot into the air,” SPD’s post continued.

An hour later, officers were dispatched to the Bitter Lake neighborhood where a man reported an attempted carjacking at gunpoint had just occurred.

“Two men tapped on his driver’s side window and passenger’s side window,” SPD’s report stated. “He said both had handguns and demanded his car. He refused to give the suspects anything and one of them fired a shot into the air before getting into what appeared to be the car from the first carjacking and leaving the scene.”

Shell casings were recovered at both locations of the reported crimes.

The 12-year-old has been charged with robbery in the first degree (displays deadly weapon), theft of a motor vehicle, attempted robbery in the first degree (displays deadly weapon) and unlawful possession of a firearm in the second degree (under 18).

The 13-year-old is charged with robbery in the first degree (displays deadly weapon), theft of a motor vehicle, attempting to elude a pursuing police vehicle (A Class C Felony), attempted robbery in the first degree (displays deadly weapon) and unlawful possession of a firearm in the second degree (under 18).

