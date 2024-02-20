Close
MYNORTHWEST LIFESTYLE

Zoo Tunes announces lineup for summer series

Feb 20, 2024, 11:13 AM | Updated: 11:15 am

Questlove...

Questlove of The Roots will perform at Zoo Tunes this summer. (Photo by Lisa Lake/Getty Images for Philly Fights Cancer )

(Photo by Lisa Lake/Getty Images for Philly Fights Cancer )

Bill Kaczaraba's Profile Picture

BY BILL KACZARABA


MyNorthwest Content Editor

It is always exciting to make summer plans and the Woodland Park Zoo’s Zoo Tunes is among them.

The summer concert series has announced its lineup and there are names you will surely know and some newcomers and indie bands you might not.

This is the 40th anniversary of Zoo Tunes. The profits help support Zoo projects.

Tickets for all concerts go on sale 10 a.m. Feb. 23 at zoo.org/zootunes.

The complete lineup:

June 16: Cavetown and Mother Mother with Destroy Boys
June 20: Car Seat Headrest
July 21: The Roots
July 25: Violent Femmes
July 29: Norah Jones
July 31 & Aug. 1: The Decemberists
Aug. 11: Sierra Ferrell with Nick Shoulders
Aug. 12: The Japanese House
Aug. 15: Built to Spill and Yo La Tengo
Aug. 18: Waxahatchee with Woods
Aug. 19: Alvvays with The Beths
Aug. 21: Elle King

Most of us know The Roots from Jimmy Fallon’s Tonight Show and Norah Jones is a well known jazz singer who has appeared regularly at Chateau Ste. Michelle.

Well-known locals include Seattle’s Car Seat Headrest,  Portland’s The Decemberists and Boise’s Built to Spill.

The shows begin at 6 p.m. Outside food and nonalcoholic drinks are permitted.

Bill Kaczaraba is a Digital Content Editor for MyNorthwest.

 

