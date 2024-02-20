Zoo Tunes announces lineup for summer series

It is always exciting to make summer plans and the Woodland Park Zoo’s Zoo Tunes is among them.

The summer concert series has announced its lineup and there are names you will surely know and some newcomers and indie bands you might not.

This is the 40th anniversary of Zoo Tunes. The profits help support Zoo projects.

Tickets for all concerts go on sale 10 a.m. Feb. 23 at zoo.org/zootunes.

The complete lineup:

June 16: Cavetown and Mother Mother with Destroy Boys

June 20: Car Seat Headrest

July 21: The Roots

July 25: Violent Femmes

July 29: Norah Jones

July 31 & Aug. 1: The Decemberists

Aug. 11: Sierra Ferrell with Nick Shoulders

Aug. 12: The Japanese House

Aug. 15: Built to Spill and Yo La Tengo

Aug. 18: Waxahatchee with Woods

Aug. 19: Alvvays with The Beths

Aug. 21: Elle King

Most of us know The Roots from Jimmy Fallon’s Tonight Show and Norah Jones is a well known jazz singer who has appeared regularly at Chateau Ste. Michelle.

Well-known locals include Seattle’s Car Seat Headrest, Portland’s The Decemberists and Boise’s Built to Spill.

The shows begin at 6 p.m. Outside food and nonalcoholic drinks are permitted.

Bill Kaczaraba is a Digital Content Editor for MyNorthwest.