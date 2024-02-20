Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

MYNORTHWEST NEWS

Survey: Washingtonians ‘unhappy’ with the lack of affordable housing

Feb 20, 2024, 3:45 PM

cap rent criminal background checks...

Washington resident are dissatisfied with the lack of quality, affordable housing. (Photo: Getty Images)

(Photo: Getty Images)

Bill Kaczaraba's Profile Picture

BY BILL KACZARABA


MyNorthwest Content Editor

Washington residents are more “unhappy” than others in the nation about the price of housing.

In a national survey commissioned by Wells Fargo Bank, only 32 percent of Washington residents were satisfied with the ability to find affordable housing in the state, the rest of the nation averaged 38 percent.

“The responses to… (the) survey were not unexpected,” Tony Timmons, a Wells Fargo spokesperson, told MyNorthwest in an email. “It is well known that the Pacific Northwest is an expensive housing market. The surprise was the results were more optimistic than in other states such as Colorado, Nevada and Utah.”

Lynnwood council president: Bill that limits rent increases should be passed

Only 29 percent said they were satisfied with the supply of affordable housing choices (quality, availability) in Washington, worse than the 35 percent national average.

“Homes in Washington are expensive,” Timmons said in the email. “However, Washington residents appear to be less concerned with affordable housing relative to some other western states.”

33 percent were satisfied with rent and homeownership prices in Washington vs. 37 percent nationally.

“Washington can always use more affordable housing, especially in the Seattle metro area,” Timmons explained.

Other news: Elk spotted with a tire on its antler: Why it’s likely not in danger

He said Wells Fargo had provided grants to rental-focused nonprofits such as Capitol Hill Housing Foundation/Community Roots Housing and Plymouth Housing. The bank has also provided grants that promote homeownership in Seattle, such as the Housing Development Consortium of Seattle-King County and AfricaTown Community Land Trust.

As of February 2024, the average rent in Seattle is $1,983 per month, according to Apartments.com. It costs about $1,454 per month for a studio, $1,983 for a one-bedroom apartment, and around $2,654 for a two-bedroom apartment.

Zillow reports, the average Seattle home value is $815,858, down 0.5% over the past year and goes to pending in around 26 days.

Bill Kaczaraba is a Digital Content Editor for MyNorthwest.

 

 

MyNorthwest News

kent trooper shot...

Kate Stone

Man faces multiple charges after WSP trooper shooting in Kent

A man accused of shooting a Washington State Patrol trooper multiple times in Kent last Friday has been charged.

41 minutes ago

Manufactured homes...

George Hurst, Lynwood city council president

Lynnwood council pres.: Bill that limits rent increases should be passed

The ongoing conversation regarding the pros and cons of HB 2114 has centered on tenants who live in apartment buildings are single family homes.

2 hours ago

SR 520....

Nate Connors

Westbound SR520 closes at I-405 for two nights

All westbound lanes of 520 near the 405 interchange will be closed between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. Tuesday and Wednesday nights.

2 hours ago

Image: The Alabama State Capitol is seen on May 15, 2019 in Montgomery, Alabama....

Associated Press

Alabama Supreme Court rules frozen embryos are ‘children’ under state law

Critics say the Alabama embryo ruling may have sweeping implications for fertility treatments.

2 hours ago

Image: People take cover during a shooting at Union Station during the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bow...

Associated Press

Two men charged with murder at Kansas City Chiefs parade

Minutes after Kansas City Chiefs players spoke at a victory celebration Wednesday, multiple people near the parade route were carried away on stretchers.

3 hours ago

Image: Firefighters responded to the parking lot of Krispy Kreme Doughnuts, located at the corner o...

Louie Tran, KIRO 7 News

Customers evacuate Seattle business after people smoke drugs inside bathroom for nearly an hour

Customers were forced to evacuate a Seattle Krispy Kreme Doughnuts after people were caught smoking drugs inside a bathroom, police said.

7 hours ago

Survey: Washingtonians ‘unhappy’ with the lack of affordable housing