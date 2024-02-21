Close
A bevy of traffic situations you need to be aware of this weekend

Feb 21, 2024

Drivers crossing Lake Washington will notice heavier volumes across the Interstate-90 bridge. Additionally, there will be another full closure of the State Route 520 floating bridge between Interstate 5 and 92nd Avenue Northeast.

Here are the details of the roadwork:

Montlake Lid Underlid Lighting Tests

  • Crews will be working below the new Montlake Lid, conducting tests on the underlid lighting.
  • On East Roanoke Street, they will tear up old pavement, install new utilities, and repave the area.
  • A small section of roadway between East Montlake Place and East Louisa Street will be closed during this work.

520 Trail Remains Open

  • The 520 Trail will remain open throughout the weekend.
  • Closures will begin on Friday night at 10 p.m., with all lanes reopening on Monday morning by 6 a.m.

Chokepoints: Failing expansion joint continues to plague I-90 on Mercer Island

State Route 518 Access to Seattle-Tacoma International Airport

  • Drivers from the south end heading to the airport on Saturday night won’t have access to State Route 518
  • Instead, they can exit at Orillia Road, take a right on International Boulevard, and follow it straight to the airport entrance.

Southbound I-405 Lane Closure

  • During this time, southbound I-405 will close a single left lane between Interurban Avenue South and SR518.

SR518 Fly-Over Off-Ramp Work:

  • Crews are working on expansion joints on the SR518 fly-over off-ramp.
  • The ramp is set to reopen on Sunday morning by 6 a.m., with further work scheduled for next weekend.

More traffic: SDOT experiments with freight/transit lane

State Route 529 Snohomish River Bridge Closure:

  • In Everett, the northbound lanes of the State Route 529 Snohomish River Bridge will close on Sunday.
  • This is part of a lengthy bridge rehabilitation project.
  • The work includes concrete deck repairs, steel bridge painting, and seismic retrofitting to protect the bridges from years of corrosion damage and prolong their longevity.

These roadwork projects are essential for maintaining and improving our transportation infrastructure. Please plan your travel accordingly and consider alternate routes if needed. For real-time updates, visit the SR 520 Construction Corner. Safe travels! 🚗🛣️

Nate Conners covers traffic and transportation for KIRO Newsradio.

A bevy of traffic situations you need to be aware of this weekend