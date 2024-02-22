Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

MYNORTHWEST NEWS

Suspect firing gun at neighbor arrested after SWAT standoff in Arlington

Feb 22, 2024, 7:05 AM | Updated: 10:35 am

arlington standoff swat...

(MyNorthwest file photo)

(MyNorthwest file photo)

Frank Sumrall's Profile Picture

BY FRANK SUMRALL


MyNorthwest Content Editor

The Snohomish County Sherriff’s Office, alongside assistance from SWAT, arrested an Arlington resident after a standoff that lasted multiple hours.

Deputies with the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office reported the suspect, a 43-year-old man, was firing rounds at his neighbor’s house. He was barricaded inside while SWAT worked to negotiate a peaceful surrender. Region 1 SWAT obtained a search warrant and began gaining entry into the home as the suspect attempted to flee on foot, according to Courtney O’Keefe, the director of communications with the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office.

More on SWAT in WA: One woman found dead after shooting, SWAT standoff in Kent

The suspect, a 43-year-old man, was taken into custody without incident or injuries. The standoff was located on the block 115th Avenue Northeast, east of downtown Arlington. The roads in the surrounding area are now open.

This is a developing story, check back for updates

Frank Sumrall is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read his stories here and you can email him here.

MyNorthwest News

Older man...

Bill Kaczaraba

UW Study: Overcoming depression in older adults ‘a little bit at a time’

The program is based on giving people over the age of 60 the tools to help them talk through and process their feelings of depression.

11 minutes ago

Seattle Pacific University...

Travis Mayfield, Guest Commentary

Mayfield: New president deserves space to help SPU find way forward

Deana Porterfield will officially become the first woman to lead Seattle Pacific University as President in the school’s 130-year history.

2 hours ago

Image: The AT&T logo is seen at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in Pebble Beach, California, on Feb. 4...

Associated Press

Americans reporting nationwide cellular outages from AT&T, Cricket, other providers

Some Americans are dealing with cellular outages on AT&T, Cricket and other service providers, according to data from Downdetector.

4 hours ago

fatal crash highway 7...

Frank Sumrall

Highway 7 shut down for multiple hours after fatal crash, now reopened

When the car tried to pass the log truck, it collided with another vehicle traveling southbound. On person died at the scene while another was injured.

6 hours ago

carnation earthquake...

Frank Sumrall

3.4 magnitude earthquake strikes King County east of Carnation

The earthquake near Carnation and its aftershocks were felt additionally in Bothell, Cottage Lake, Gold Bar, Issaquah and North Bend. 

7 hours ago

Montlake lid...

Chris Sullivan

Inside SR 520’s safety system in Montlake

I had the chance to get on the new 520 Montlake Lid and check out some of the hidden features and safety systems.

8 hours ago

Suspect firing gun at neighbor arrested after SWAT standoff in Arlington