Suspect firing gun at neighbor arrested after SWAT standoff in Arlington

The Snohomish County Sherriff’s Office, alongside assistance from SWAT, arrested an Arlington resident after a standoff that lasted multiple hours.

Deputies with the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office reported the suspect, a 43-year-old man, was firing rounds at his neighbor’s house. He was barricaded inside while SWAT worked to negotiate a peaceful surrender. Region 1 SWAT obtained a search warrant and began gaining entry into the home as the suspect attempted to flee on foot, according to Courtney O’Keefe, the director of communications with the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office.

The suspect, a 43-year-old man, was taken into custody without incident or injuries. The standoff was located on the block 115th Avenue Northeast, east of downtown Arlington. The roads in the surrounding area are now open.

