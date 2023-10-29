One woman found dead after shooting, SWAT standoff in Kent

KENT, Wash. — An hours-long standoff in Kent ended with one woman dead and a man fighting for his life.

Police say it began around noon when they were called to a home on South East 116th Place and 272 Place in Kent and found the male victim shot in front of the home with life-threatening injuries.

Those first officers also heard another gunshot from inside the home as they were evacuating the man to nearby EMS.

“We were just sitting staring at our phones and heard seven or eight loud pops,” said Nicole Wright, who lives around the corner from the home.

Puget Sound Regional Fire Authority rushed the male victim to Harborview.

Four hours after officials got to the scene, members of the SWAT team were able to get inside the home.

“We were able to make entry into the home we located a female who appears to have a self-inflicted gunshot wound,” said Kent PD’s Assistant Chief Jarod Kasner.

The medical examiner will have the official cause of death determination.

Neighbors told KIRO 7 at the scene off-camera the woman found dead inside the home gave them her will and instructions on what to do with her dog.

Police said they could not confirm that information right now, but said they were focused on the barricade situation, which was still ongoing when the question was asked.

Kent PD said that’s all under investigation right now.