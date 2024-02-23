It’s the Major League Baseball uniform “reveal” that some fans say… is TOO revealing…

Many Seattle Mariner fans were introduced to the new league-wide uniforms by an M’s post on X.

“Why did the toilet paper roll down the hill?” jokes catcher Cal Raleigh. “To get to the bottom,” he says.

But it’s the Big Dumper’s shirt tails – clearly visible under his pants – that got M’s fans rolling.

“Cal’s got jokes” replied one “but does he got pants?”

“Cal’s got toilet paper FOR pants,” wrote another.

The below-the-belt comments – from fans, sports pundits, and players themselves – have caught the attention of the players’ union.

Major League Baseball Players Association deputy executive director Bruce Meyer confirmed on Thursday that the organization is relaying concerns from players to MLB, according to the Associated Press.

The MLB has been touting the new uniforms as more breathable and comfortable.

Designed by Nike and manufactured by Fanatics, the uniforms should provide 25% more stretch and dry 28% faster.

“Pants are pants — we’re going to wear them,” said veteran pitcher Joe Musgrove with the San Diego Padres. “If they don’t fit right, you’ll deal with it.”

Heather Bosch is an award-winning anchor and reporter with KIRO Newsradio.

Follow @http://www.twitter.com/heatherbosch