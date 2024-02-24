Close
Another road rage shooting on I-5; This one near Northgate

Feb 23, 2024, 5:16 PM | Updated: 6:02 pm

Bill Kaczaraba's Profile Picture

BY BILL KACZARABA


MyNorthwest Content Editor

The Washington State Patrol is investigating a shooting that happened near Northgate late Friday morning.

According to witnesses, a box truck was involved in a road rage incident with a gray sedan around 11 a.m.

A man then shot once into the passenger door before driving away. No one was injured.

An unknown male driver fired one round into the passenger door and fled.

Contributing: KIRO 7 News

