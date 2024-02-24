The Washington State Patrol is investigating a shooting that happened near Northgate late Friday morning.

According to witnesses, a box truck was involved in a road rage incident with a gray sedan around 11 a.m.

A man then shot once into the passenger door before driving away. No one was injured.

This shooting happened SB I-5 near Northgate just before 11am today. According to witnesses this box truck was engaged in road rage activity with a gray sedan, brake checking etc. Unknown male driver fired one round into passenger door and fled. No injuries. Call WSP with info. pic.twitter.com/0wrffcIBF8 — Trooper Rick Johnson (@wspd2pio) February 23, 2024

An unknown male driver fired one round into the passenger door and fled.

Contributing: KIRO 7 News