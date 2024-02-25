Close
CRIME BLOTTER

1 killed, 2 injured in downtown Seattle shooting early Sunday

Feb 25, 2024, 3:04 PM

Image: A Seattle Police Department vehicle...

A Seattle Police Department vehicle (Photo courtesy of the Seattle Police Department SPD Blotter)

(Photo courtesy of the Seattle Police Department SPD Blotter)

Steve Coogan's Profile Picture

BY STEVE COOGAN


MyNorthwest Lead Editor

Homicide detectives from the Seattle Police Department (SPD) are investigating a shooting early Sunday that left one person dead and two other people injured in the city’s downtown.

According to a post from the SPD’s SPD Blotter Sunday, one man died and a man and a woman were injured in the shooting.

Shortly before 2:00 a.m., officers responded to reports of the shooting in the 100 block of South Washington Street. Upon their arrival, they located a man and woman both suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both victims were transported to Harborview Medical Center in serious, but stable condition, the SPD Blotter stated.

A woman drove the third victim to Virginia Mason Medical Center where he was immediately transferred to Harborview. That is where he died from his injuries.

The SPD does not have any suspects in custody and no suspect has been identified.

The department said detectives from the Homicide Unit are leading the investigation and they are working to determine the circumstances that led up to the shooting.

If anyone has information regarding this probe, they are asked to call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000.

Steve Coogan is the lead editor of My Northwest. You can read more of his stories here. Follow Steve on X, formerly known as Twitter, here and email him here.

1 killed, 2 injured in downtown Seattle shooting early Sunday